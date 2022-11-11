Skip to main content

NBA Insider Chris Broussard Says Father Time Has Finally Caught Up To LeBron James: "He Is Not Winning Another Title..."

LeBron James

At almost 38 years old, LeBron James is still putting up decent numbers. Through 10 games this season, he's averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 45% shooting.

Still, despite the numbers, his impact on the game, and his activity overall, have just looked noticeably different this season. James looks slower and is seemingly unable to carry a team to the playoffs as he did years ago with the Cavaliers. Some people have even started comparing it to MJ's run with the Wizards.

And while LeBron is still far from being an ineffective player on the court, FOX Sports' Chris Broussard says his best days are behind him now.

"The Lakers' season is over... What's also over is LeBron vs. Father Time. Father Time has won. That doesn't mean LeBron isn't any good anymore. His numbers -- 24, 9, and 7, look great. But the LeBron James we've known and loved is done. Lebron doesn't just put up numbers. That's what separates him and the other all-time elites from everybody else. They put up numbers and they dominate and they win and they impact the game. LeBron's not doing that. He can't do it on the defensive end and that's a part of it. But I'm gonna say this, too: LeBron's not winning another title — certainly not as the best player."

Lakers Fans Fear LeBron James Is In Decline Amid Rought Start

It's always wise to give Lebron the benefit of the doubt, but it's hard to see how even he comes back from this. At this stage of his career, LeBron shouldn't be having to play hero ball every night to put his team in a position to win.

At this point, James just isn't capable of leading the Lakers as he once did.

But here's the bad news: They are now 2-7 after a 114-100 loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, and 37-year-old LeBron James is playing some of the worst basketball of his career.

"LeBron doesn't even look like a main option right now," one executive said of the Lakers. "Neither does [Anthony Davis]." The Lakers may be just as bad as last year's 33-win squad, quite possibly worse. While calls for a season-saving trade come from virtually all over, new questions are beginning to bubble up: What if Laker superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally declining in a meaningful way?

It's still too early to count out LeBron completely. After all, we have seen him bounce back from all types of challenges.

But even if he does start playing like himself again, will it be enough to push the Lakers into a higher tier in the West? Maybe not, but LeBron is going to do everything in his power to find out.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Insider Chris Broussard Says Father Time Has Finally Caught Up To LeBron James: "He Is Not Winning Another Title..."

By Nico Martinez
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For If They Become Available

By Lee Tran
Paul George
NBA Media

Los Angeles Radio Host Says Paul George Is The Best Player In The City, Over LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Takes A Major Shot At Nike After Ending Relationship With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva
Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
NBA Media

Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario
NBA Media

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks Instead Of Wasting Another Year Of His Prime
NBA Media

LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team

By Orlando Silva