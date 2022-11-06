Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

For the vast majority of his nearly 20-year career, LeBron James has excelled on drives to the rim over taking perimeter jumpers. While the King has vastly improved his range over the years, it's not where his strengths lie, and it's the part of his game that is the least reliable.

This season, for whatever reason, James is taking more jumpers than ever, and missing them at an astounding rate.

During Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James looked especially rusty from three, heaving up some airballs from deep that drew some criticism from the fans. They even started comparing James to Michael Jordan with the Wizards, who was pretty far out of his prime at that point of his career.

LeBron James Is Reportedly Dealing With Strange Illness That Has Limited His Game This Season

The signs are not good for James, but there may be more going on than just Father Time. As LeBron revealed a few days ago, he's been dealing with an illness that has kept him from practicing with the team. According to Jame himself, it has prevented him from finding a rhythm during games.

Speaking to the media post the win, James revealed that he was sick and could barely clamber out of his bed.

"I've been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night after the game. I missed the Halloween party without my guys on Monday. Soon as I leave here I'm going back to bed for sure," James said. "I knew I wasn’t going to have everything. All my juice, all my bounce, my spring. If I’m in the lineup, I’ve got to try to make plays. Was I great tonight? Absolutely not. Missed a lot of shots around the rim. There was a lot of miscues on defense, but just trying to get my guys as much energy and AD is doing the exact same. Until we continue to get our mojo flowing, we all feel really good as a team. We’ll just lean on each other. That’s what team sports is all about.”

Whatever is going on with LeBron right now, it's clear he is not feeling like himself. So far this season, he's only averaging 24 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 43.1% shooting.

The only saving grace for the Lakers has been the play of Russell Westbrook, who has been a completely different player off the bench for them.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

By Orlando Silva
Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game
NBA Media

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

By Orlando Silva
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"
NBA Media

Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

By Aaron Abhishek
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
NBA Media

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Entertainment

NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"

By Orlando Silva
Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction
NBA Media

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

By Divij Kulkarni
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards

By Nick Mac
1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million
NBA

1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million

By Kyle Daubs