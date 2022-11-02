Skip to main content

LeBron James And Luka Doncic Are Among The 10 Worst 3-Point Shooters Right Now

In the modern NBA, being able to shoot well from the three-point line is an essential weapon for any player in the league. While the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry may have played a crucial role in starting this trend, most players and teams have accepted this change with open arms.

However, that doesn't mean every player in the NBA has suddenly become a sniper from deep. The likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic maybe two of the best players in the NBA right now, but they haven't completely incorporated that weapon into their arsenal.

In fact, earlier in the season, LeBron James admitted that he, alongside the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers, couldn't even shoot a penny into the ocean. While the Lakers are struggling, the Mavericks have managed to somewhat nullify Luka's struggles from the 3-point line.

The 10 Worst 3-Point Shooters In The League As Of Now

Nobody loves to be on a negative stats list, but as of now, both LBJ and Luka are members of the 10 worst 3-point shooters in the NBA. Here are the 10 players, according to ESPN, that have been shooting the worst from deep so far this season:

Luguentz Dort - 17.1%
Lonnie Walker IV - 21.9%
RJ Barrett - 21.9%
Marcus Smart - 22.2%
Norman Powell - 22.6%
Luka Doncic - 22.6%
Isaiah Stewart - 23.5%
Julius Randle - 24.0%
Reggie Jackson - 25.8%
LeBron James - 26.1%

The list only includes players that are on pace to make 82 three-point field goals made by the end of the season. That's the reason why the name of Russell Westbrook is missing from the list.

The LA Lakers star is currently shooting just 20% from deep, but due to not falling in ESPN's criteria, he's not mentioned on the list. Speaking of Russ, he has a newfound role with the Lakers. 

The former NBA MVP is now starting games from the bench for the Purple and Gold. It is doing wonders for Brodie, as he had a formidable game against the Denver Nuggets and helped the Lakers win the first game of the season. Maybe he can improve his three-point shooting as well down the line. 

