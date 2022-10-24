Skip to main content

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

LeBron James put in yet another 30-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers were in battle with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier today. However, the Lakers could not win the game after losing to a clutch Jerami Grant layup that gave the Blazers a 2-point win.

LeBron is trying to stay optimistic in public about this season, as the Lakers look entirely horrid. While the team can defend and is a top-5 defense in the NBA right now, they are easily the worst offensive team in the league. Their shooting efficiency is dead last as well. LeBron pointed out, after falling to this tough loss, that the Lakers couldn't even shoot pennies into the ocean.

LeBron has already openly criticized the Lakers' inability to shoot, complaining about the same after their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. It doesn't look like this season is going to go as planned for James and the Lakers, as they are as far removed from contention as any team in the NBA.

What Can The Lakers Do To Salvage Their Season?

The Lakers are technically in a prime position to win the tank race for Victor Wembanyama, but they won't have control over their pick next draft. They traded their 2023 first-round pick as a pick swap with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans control whichever pick between the Lakers and them is higher.

Tanking won't help, as they'll further strengthen the Pelicans. The only way to contend is to remove Russell Westbrook from the equation and get players who can stretch the floor in return. The Lakers have had offers from teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers to consider, but they haven't bit the bullet just yet. If they continue losing like this, it seems they won't have a choice and have to trade Russ elsewhere to gain some shooters.

