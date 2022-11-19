NBA Fans Think Anthony Davis Is Back After 38-Point Performance Against Pistons: "Better Than Giannis, Jokic, And Embiid"

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made it back-to-back wins for just the second time this season as they beat the Pistons 129-121 to improve to 4-10 on the season. LeBron James missed his third game in a row in this one, but the Lakers did have Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant finally returning from their injuries in what was a boost to the team.

Both showed some flashes, and Russell Westbrook was also impressive, but it was Anthony Davis who was the star of the show once again. AD followed up his 37-point game against the Nets by going one better here as he had a game-high 38 points to go with 16 rebounds while shooting 10-16 from the field and 18-21 from the line.

NBA Fans Think Anthony Davis Is Back

It was the first time he had recorded back-to-back 30-point games since February of last season, and the Lakers would be pleased to see him be this aggressive on offense. Fans were hyped after this showing as they felt AD is returning to his best.

"better than giannis, jokic, and embiid"

"When healthy... keyword Healthy he's a top 5 talent top 7 player so not surprising!"

"Y’all forgot who he was because of injuries"

"He’s officially back"

"BEST PF IN THE LEAGUE AND MVP"

"About damn time, WE LOVE TO SEE IT LAKER NATION!"

"2 straight amazing games from him I hope he keeps it going"

"Uh oh, He's warming up"

"2020 ad"

"Generational is thrown around in todays league but he’s actually one of them"

"Feed AD."

"hush the noise b2b 35/15 games"

"It’s almost like if he gets the ball, he shines."

"My boy was washed a week ago remember 😑 keep on talking 🔥🔥"

"Gotta keep him the #1 option when LeBron comes back."

"People doubt that he's an all time great player btw 🤣"

"We need to play through this man every game!! Offense needs to run through him every single possession."

If he can keep this up once LeBron James returns, then maybe the Lakers can turn things around this season. This version of AD is what many expected to see after they won the title in 2020, and for the sake of the Lakers, we hope he stays this aggressive moving forward.

They are also going to try to improve the roster at some point this season, with reports stating they are monitoring the Miles Bridges situation. There also seems to be some interest in Bojan Bogdanovic as they look to save their season.

