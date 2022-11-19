Skip to main content

Shams Charania Reveals The Lakers And Pistons Are Monitoring Miles Bridges' Situation

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
miles bridges

Miles Bridges is a solid two-way wing, capable of shot creation, defense, and slashing to the rim. He had a productive season with the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 20.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.8 APG.

Despite his talent, Miles Bridges remains unsigned as of right now. That is likely due to his legal case that happened this summer which came after he was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Since that case happened, Miles Bridges has pleaded no contest to the felony domestic violence charge. In theory, he could sign with an NBA team, but the league would have the right to "suspend, dismiss, or disqualify" Bridges from the league because of the no-contest plea.

At the moment, Bridges remains unsigned, but, if he were to sign with a team, the NBA, under the collective bargaining agreement, has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association from the league because he pleaded no contest.

A recent report by Shams Charania has revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons are two teams that are monitoring Miles Bridges' situation as of right now. It remains to be seen if either of the two teams do end up signing the forward.

Miles Bridges is a restricted free agent, so he is eligible to be signed by any team. But there is a league investigation ongoing after he pleaded no contest to a felony case. I'm told there are several teams including the Lakers and the Pistons that are monitoring the situation and waiting to see exactly what transpires in his conversations with Charlotte and otherwise.

There is no question that Miles Bridges would be a good option from a talent standpoint for the Lakers and Pistons. However, it makes sense that the teams are not signing him right now, as they don't want to commit to a player that might not be able to play whatsoever. The teams will also obviously have to consider whether they want to add someone who pleaded no contest to domestic violence to their locker room. It is clear that as of right now, Miles Bridges isn't exactly close to being signed.

Miles Bridges Could Still Sign With The Hornets

Aside from the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, there is still a chance that Miles Bridges could end up signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is a restricted free agent as of right now, so the team does have the right to match any deal for him. Another option could be a sign and trade with another interested team for Miles Bridges.

The Charlotte Hornets were reluctant to give Miles Bridges a max previously, and that is likely still true, especially after his legal case. It remains to be seen what the team will end up offering him beyond the qualifying offer, or whether they will try to re-sign him at all.

