Miles Bridges Has Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

NBA Fans React To The Best Available Free Agents Right Now: "Miles Bridges Is Everything But Free"

Miles Bridges is currently a restricted free agent who last played for the Charlotte Hornets. Despite his ability, he has remained unsigned thus far, likely due to his previously ongoing legal case.

The legal case against Miles Bridges was due to domestic violence, with the forward being arrested 24 hours ahead of free agency. It seems as though the legal process has concluded. Recently, Baxter Holmes of ESPN revealed that Bridges has "pleaded no contest" to the felony domestic violence charge and will "face three years of probation and no jail time".

LOS ANGELES -- Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court and will face three years of probation and no jail time as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The no-contest plea means Bridges, who was present in court, is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case. Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who initially pleaded not guilty to all three.

At the moment, Bridges remains unsigned, but, if he were to sign with a team, the NBA, under the collective bargaining agreement, has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association from the league because he pleaded no contest.

It remains to be seen if any team will end up signing Miles Bridges in the future. There's no doubt that the allegations were serious, and there is also the possibility of the NBA being able to suspend or dismiss him, as Holmes mentions. 

As of right now, all we can do is wait and see what happens regarding this situation in the future. The NBA has not yet made an announcement on Miles Bridges, and we'll see how the league responds to Miles Bridges pleading no contest to the felony domestic violence charge.

