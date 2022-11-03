James Harden Is Expected To Be Sidelined For A Month With Foot Tendon Injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is one of the key players for the Philadelphia 76ers this year, and he is widely viewed as the 2nd best player on the team behind Joel Embiid. He has been having a solid season with the team this year, averaging 22.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.0 APG.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the Philadelphia 76ers will have to find a way to win without James Harden for quite some time. A recent report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that James Harden will miss a month of playing after suffering a right foot tendon strain. The star notably

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, sources told ESPN. Testing on Thursday in Philadelphia revealed the injury, which Harden suffered in a 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

There is no doubt that this is a huge blow for the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden is in charge of running the offense and providing supplementary scoring, and now, the star guard's teammates will need to step up in his absence. The bright side for the team is that they do have a number of other good offensive players such as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey that can take on a bigger load while James Harden is out. Hopefully, James Harden returns sooner rather than later, and we'll see how fast he is able to recover from his issue.

The Philadelphia 76ers Have Been Inconsistent To Start The Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an inconsistent start to the season, only going 4-5 over their first 9 games. Hopefully, they don't lose too many more games while James Harden is out. The team notably has championship aspirations for this season, with James Harden notably claiming that the team had the pieces to "accomplish that goa'" when signing his extension.

Joel Embiid is still an MVP-level player though, so it is likely that he won't let the Philadelphia 76ers fall too far in the standings. Though he previously said he no longer cares about winning the MVP award, Embiid will have to play like an MVP to lead the Philadelphia 76ers through this month without James Harden.

Perhaps this will end up being the year that the Philadelphia 76ers win the championship. There is no doubt that they have the talent to do so, and we'll see how well they fare this year.