Skip to main content

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."

kareem kyrie

Kyrie Irving is currently in the midst of controversy due to his posting a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his Twitter account. The movie has anti-semitic content within, and it is easy to see why a lot of people are offended by his actions.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack and delivered his take on Kyrie Irving's actions. He pointed out that "there's little hope" that Kyrie Irving will end up changing his ways, adding that the world has to "decide how it should respond to him".

The Nets finally forced Irving to acknowledge the damage he’s done and donate $500,000 to groups opposing hate speech. In his statement you can almost hear his arm being twisted: “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility." But there was no explicit apology—which tells us everything about what he really believes.

Honestly, there’s little hope that he will change because he’s insulated by fame and money and surrounded by yes-people. There is no motivation to learn how to distinguish propaganda from facts. All that’s left is for the world to decide how it should respond to him.

For more of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's thoughts on Kyrie Irving, visit his Substack here

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving has been part of plenty of controversies during his time with the Brooklyn Nets. It remains to be seen how he continues to deal with the fallout from his actions, and it seems as though he has already donated $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League to try and atone for his mistakes.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Previously Criticized Kyrie Irving

This isn't the first time that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has taken shots at Kyrie Irving. In fact, he has previously claimed that Kyrie Irving is a "comical buffoon" for reposting a conspiracy theory video from Alex Jones.

Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is known as a player who often speaks out on social issues, and it is unsurprising that he's elected to call out Kyrie Irving multiple times. It is quite likely that he will continue to do so when he sees fit.

Hopefully, we see Kyrie Irving refrain from reposting material that involves anti-semitic content in the future. There's no doubt that this situation wasn't a good look for the point guard, and he has received plenty of criticism about the situation.

YOU MAY LIKE

kareem kyrie
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."

By Lee Tran
James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."
NBA Media

James Harden Is Expected To Be Sidelined For A Month With Foot Tendon Injury

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To The Best Available Free Agents Right Now: "Miles Bridges Is Everything But Free"
NBA Media

Miles Bridges Has Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

By Lee Tran
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
NBA Media

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

By Orlando Silva
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
NBA Media

JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”

By Orlando Silva
Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral
Entertainment

Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)

By Nick Mac
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Josh Primo
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Has Sued The Spurs And Josh Primo After He Exposed Himself 9 Times In Therapy Sessions

By Nico Martinez
18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"
NBA Media

18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player: "Primo Is A 19-Year-Old NBA Player Who Has Suffered A Lifetime Of Trauma And Challenges."
NBA Media

Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player: "Primo Is A 19-Year-Old NBA Player Who Has Suffered A Lifetime Of Trauma And Challenges."

By Orlando Silva