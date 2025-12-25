4 Reasons Why Knicks Beat The Cavaliers 126-124 In Christmas Day Thriller

The NBA couldn’t ask for a better start to begin its 2025-26 Christmas Day games. Inside Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks pulled off a remarkable 126-124 comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, overcoming a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.

It was the Knicks’ largest comeback win of the year and a reminder of why Christmas basketball is so special. The Knicks looked rusty early, but they steadied themselves and made a comeback. But they again collapsed, before hitting a new gear in the fourth quarter and pulling off a stunning comeback win.

Here are four reasons why the Knicks escaped with a signature Christmas Day win.

1. The Knicks Refused To Quit And Overcame Two Big Deficits

The Cavaliers were off to a great start as they opened up an 18-3 lead as the Knicks could not find any rhythm. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up two early fouls within four minutes, and he went to the bench. His replacement, Mitchell Robinson, also collected two early fouls as the Cavaliers rolled to a 38–23 first-quarter advantage.

This game could have gotten out of hand in the second quarter, but the Knicks finally woke up.

They flipped the script with a ferocious 21–3 run, fueled by ball pressure, transition buckets, and effort. They forced eight Cavaliers turnovers in that stretch alone and suddenly seized control. By halftime, the Knicks held a 60–58 lead.

Then came the second collapse. The Cavaliers regrouped after the break, regained their composure, and stormed ahead once again. Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers were up 103–86, a 17-point lead with just over ten minutes remaining.

Once again, the Knicks refused to fold.

They clawed back possession by possession, crashing the glass, contesting everything, and hitting timely shots. With under 90 seconds left, the Knicks finally got the lead. This time, they didn’t let it slip, closing out a dramatic 126–124 victory that felt as much about belief as execution.

2. Jalen Brunson Owned Christmas Day

Every big Christmas game needs a closer, and Jalen Brunson delivered as only he can.

Brunson finished with 34 points and four assists, shooting 10-of-25 from the field and 6-of-12 from three. The numbers were impressive, but the timing was everything. He scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, repeatedly answering the Cavaliers’ baskets and settling the Knicks when the moment tightened.

After Darius Garland briefly put the Cavaliers back in front late, Brunson calmly drilled the shot that swung the lead back to Knicks for good. It was vintage Brunson: patient, physical, and unbothered by the chaos around him.

While Donovan Mitchell did everything possible to keep the Cavaliers alive with 34 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, this game belonged to Brunson when it mattered most. On a stage built for stars, he looked every bit like the best guard in the East.

3. Jordan Clarkson And Tyler Kolek Changed The Game Off The Bench

With Towns limited early by foul trouble, the Knicks needed production from unexpected places, and they got it in a big way.

Jordan Clarkson was electric off the bench, pouring in 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep. He ignited the second-quarter comeback and kept pressure on the Cavaliers’ defense throughout the third, refusing to let the game drift.

Then there was Tyler Kolek, who picked the perfect night to announce himself. Kolek scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, knocking down four of his five three-point attempts. Beyond the shooting, his decision-making, hustle, and composure were invaluable as the Knicks mounted their final charge.

In a game dominated by stars, it was the Knicks’ bench that provided the heartbeat.

4. Offensive Rebounding Tilted The Scales

If there was a hidden stat that decided this game, it was on the glass.

The Knicks are among the league’s best offensive rebounding teams, and Robinson was a wrecking ball in that area. Though he didn’t score, Robinson hauled in 13 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive end. Those extra possessions led directly to second-chance points, momentum swings, and fatigue on the Cavaliers’ side.

The Knicks won the second-chance points battle 14–10, and nearly every one of those extra looks came during their fourth-quarter surge. It wasn’t flashy, but it was decisive.

The win pushed the Knicks to 21–9, solidifying their hold on second place in the Eastern Conference while the Cavaliers fell to 17–15, sitting seventh as they continue searching for consistency. The Knicks now lead the season series 2–0 and will have a chance to complete the sweep later this year.

On Christmas Day, under the brightest lights, the Knicks didn’t just win a game. They made a statement about who they are when things get uncomfortable.