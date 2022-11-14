NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season has been quite the rough one so far for the Los Angeles Lakers. They finally got a win on Sunday night when they beat the Brooklyn Nets and the result meant they improved to 3-10 on the season. It ended a 5-game losing run, their second such run already this season, and ensured they no longer had the worst record in the league.

It is clear at this point that the Lakers need to make some changes but the front office is standing pat for now. There were reports last month that they planned to wait till Thanksgiving before making any changes and it seems like that is the case. It is just such a bizarre call to wait for a couple more weeks when it's obvious that a change is required but it is what it is at this point. While they wait, the Lakers have been looking around for potential targets and they have found one in Detroit.

Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic

It is obvious that the Lakers need some shooters, as they are by some distance the worst 3-point shooting team in the league at just 30.7% this season. In order to fix that problem, they are targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been one of the best shooters this season, as per Jake Fischer who had this to say on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast.

via Callin (starts at 5:13 mark):

“He’s a player that I think a lot of winning teams, a team looking to get to the second round that’s never gotten there or a team that wants to push their way to really be a title threat (would want). Phoenix was at the top of everyone’s list in terms of known suitors that had capital to pay in addition to talent and the salaries that made sense that people were expecting. The Lakers were obviously involved."

Bogdanovic is in the midst of the best season of his career with the Pistons as the veteran is averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. It is just what the Lakers need but the question is what would they be willing to give up?

They already lost out on Bogdanovic once this season, as they had an opportunity to trade for him before the Jazz shipped him off to Detroit. A potential issue with Bogdanovic now for the Lakers might be that he did sign an extension recently which means he'll be on their books till 2025 if they trade for him. He is already 33 years old and they might not be keen on spending that much on him after a season or so. It is a difficult position they find themselves in, but they only have themselves to blame for it.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.