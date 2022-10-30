Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

In Detroit, the rise of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have completely captivated the Pistons franchise. As the two players with the highest ceilings, they have been handed the keys to the future of the team.

But after the latest news out of Detroit this weekend, it seems another player has joined the fold as a part of their long-term plans.

Detroit Pistons Announce Multi-Year Deal With Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic

While the two-year, $39.1 million extension might seem like an overpay at first, Bojan is one of the best long-distance snipers in the league when healthy and he has made a pretty big impact on the team so far.

(via ESPN)

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension, tying him to the franchise through the 2024-25 season, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN on Sunday.



Bogdanovic arrived from the Utah Jazz in a preseason trade and had entered the final year of a contract earning him $19.5 million.



Pistons general manager Troy Weaver acquired Bogdanovic, 33, with the intention of signing him to an extension and finalized the deal on Sunday.



Bogdanovic already has shown himself to be an excellent floor-spacing presence for a young, rebuilding Pistons roster. He has averaged 23 points on 51.7% field goal percentage in the season's first six games.



The Pistons aren't expected to be very competitive this season, but they could be a real force in the East a few years down the road. With plenty of young talent, a solid coach, and a positive, team-first culture, the Pistons are certainly headed in the right direction for what feels like the first time in what feels like a decade.

The question is, how high is this ceiling for the Pistons? Can a core of Cunningham, Ivey, and Bojan really win a title? That much remains to be seen, but there is real hope and optimism in the franchise's future.

Bojan, who is averaging 23 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season, is seeing career highs in several statistical categories and looks to be on track to make a sizeable leap as a player.

Where it will put the Pistons is anyone's guess, but I can't wait to find out how it all comes together.