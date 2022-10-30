Skip to main content

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the rise of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have completely captivated the Pistons franchise. As the two players with the highest ceilings, they have been handed the keys to the future of the team.

But after the latest news out of Detroit this weekend, it seems another player has joined the fold as a part of their long-term plans.

Detroit Pistons Announce Multi-Year Deal With Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic

While the two-year, $39.1 million extension might seem like an overpay at first, Bojan is one of the best long-distance snipers in the league when healthy and he has made a pretty big impact on the team so far.

(via ESPN)

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension, tying him to the franchise through the 2024-25 season, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN on Sunday.

Bogdanovic arrived from the Utah Jazz in a preseason trade and had entered the final year of a contract earning him $19.5 million.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver acquired Bogdanovic, 33, with the intention of signing him to an extension and finalized the deal on Sunday.

Bogdanovic already has shown himself to be an excellent floor-spacing presence for a young, rebuilding Pistons roster. He has averaged 23 points on 51.7% field goal percentage in the season's first six games.

The Pistons aren't expected to be very competitive this season, but they could be a real force in the East a few years down the road. With plenty of young talent, a solid coach, and a positive, team-first culture, the Pistons are certainly headed in the right direction for what feels like the first time in what feels like a decade.

The question is, how high is this ceiling for the Pistons? Can a core of Cunningham, Ivey, and Bojan really win a title? That much remains to be seen, but there is real hope and optimism in the franchise's future.

Bojan, who is averaging 23 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season, is seeing career highs in several statistical categories and looks to be on track to make a sizeable leap as a player.

Where it will put the Pistons is anyone's guess, but I can't wait to find out how it all comes together.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

By Nico Martinez
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
NBA Media

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

By Aaron Abhishek
Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek