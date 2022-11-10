Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"

The Los Angeles Lakers may have had their horrible start to the season turn into a nightmare after an apparent groin injury to LeBron James during the Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While down by 12 points and 5:41 left, LeBron left the game and walked into the locker room grabbing at his groin. 

Lakers fans are familiar with LeBron and his groin injuries, as the last time this happened it completely derailed their 2018-19 season, as they fell from the 4th seed at Christmas to out of the playoffs by the end. Lakers fans are worried about what this might mean for their likely 2-9 start to the season.

This injury is going to keep Lakers fans wracked with worry until there is more information on it. At this point, LeBron missing even 10 days can absolutely wreck the Lakers' season that's already gotten off to such a bad start. Persistent groin injuries at LeBron's age mean the Lakers will need to be cautious with how they handle his return, so this might be a solid absence for LeBron.

Does This Mean Curtains For The Lakers Season?

Even if LeBron James had a slow start to the season, he was the reason why the Lakers stayed competitive with the Clippers through most of this game. Such an injury at his age needs to be handled with care, as it is likely to be aggravated. LeBron has a tricky history with his groin already, so this is bad news for LA's hopes.

Even if the Lakers are bad throughout the year, fans could look forward to LeBron on the court in his quest to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer. Depending on how long he is out with this injury, fans will hope he is back soon enough to overtake Kareem this season. 

