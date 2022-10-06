Skip to main content

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made his intention of owning an NBA franchise, and soon after the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, he made a clear call to commissioner Adam Silver about governing a Las Vegas outfit.

On the game front, the Lakers lost their second preseason game in a row. Despite taking the skirmish to overtime, they lost 119-115. 

Post the game, James was vocal when asked about Vegas as he lavished praise. According to a ClutchPoints report, he said he was keen on bringing a team to the city soon.

“It’s the best fan base in the world, and I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing.”

He also added:

“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe, with the (Milwaukee Bucks) and (Atlanta Hawks), but he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James has been actively involved in sports ownership. He purchased a minor percentage of the English Premier League team, Liverpool FC. The update also comes on the back of the player investing in a TBA Major League Pickleball team.

Will Seattle Get Their NBA Franchise Soon?

Seattle has been one of the names in the mix as the league looks at an expansion. Recently, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers squared off at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in their preseason clash, and Blazers star Damian Lillard opined the city deserves a team.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Lillard showed his support for the Seattle SuperSonics franchise to make its comeback after a lengthy hiatus. The team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008. Per an ESPN report, Lillard said:

"When a crowd comes out like that for a game where neither team is a Seattle team and brings that type of energy, you can’t help but think they need a team here. They definitely need a team here.”

Coming back to Vegas, Whether James acquires a franchise is still under question. With the expansion not taking off until after the media rights deal is discussed and negotiated, there will be a bit of a wait.

