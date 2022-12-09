Credit: Fadeaway World

The legal drama between Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, has come to a much-needed end after both parties tried to win this battle. The Dallas Mavericks superstar tried to get control of his trademark rights, but his mother wouldn't allow that, starting a big battle on the court.

It all started in September, when Luka sued his mom, stating that as he grew as a player and became a much more famous star, he needed to be in control of everything regarding him, including his brand. His mother, however, didn't seem so willing to give up on this.

"I have a lot to look forward to as I continue to grow as a player and a person and it’s important to me to control my own brand and focus on giving back to my communities," Doncic said in a statement to The Stein Line.

Luka consented to register “LUKA DONCIC 7″, and the official registration happened in 2020, but after the player decided he wanted to register this trademark in the US, the problems began.

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights

After a couple of months, the Slovenian superstar is finally finding peace on this, as he has reportedly ended the fight with his mother. A report by Law360 claims that this isn't longer a fight for Luka.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has ended the fight with his mother over her rights to a trademark bearing his name, according to a Thursday filing by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

We don't know all the details about this, but it's good to know that Luka and his mom have moved on from this and can go back to the best terms.

Meanwhile, the player is struggling to take the Dallas Mavericks to compete again in the Western Conference. This season, he's been lonelier than before, as Jalen Brunson left for the New York Knicks. Luka is on a solo mission, and fans are urging the Mavs to find some help, but so far, nothing has happened.

While his legal battle has been settled, his battles on the basketball court are just starting. The Mavs can't afford to miss the chance to cash in on a generational talent like Luka.

