Skip to main content

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights

The legal drama between Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, has come to a much-needed end after both parties tried to win this battle. The Dallas Mavericks superstar tried to get control of his trademark rights, but his mother wouldn't allow that, starting a big battle on the court. 

It all started in September, when Luka sued his mom, stating that as he grew as a player and became a much more famous star, he needed to be in control of everything regarding him, including his brand. His mother, however, didn't seem so willing to give up on this. 

"I have a lot to look forward to as I continue to grow as a player and a person and it’s important to me to control my own brand and focus on giving back to my communities," Doncic said in a statement to The Stein Line.

Luka consented to register “LUKA DONCIC 7″, and the official registration happened in 2020, but after the player decided he wanted to register this trademark in the US, the problems began. 

After a couple of months, the Slovenian superstar is finally finding peace on this, as he has reportedly ended the fight with his mother. A report by Law360 claims that this isn't longer a fight for Luka. 

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has ended the fight with his mother over her rights to a trademark bearing his name, according to a Thursday filing by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

We don't know all the details about this, but it's good to know that Luka and his mom have moved on from this and can go back to the best terms. 

Meanwhile, the player is struggling to take the Dallas Mavericks to compete again in the Western Conference. This season, he's been lonelier than before, as Jalen Brunson left for the New York Knicks. Luka is on a solo mission, and fans are urging the Mavs to find some help, but so far, nothing has happened. 

While his legal battle has been settled, his battles on the basketball court are just starting. The Mavs can't afford to miss the chance to cash in on a generational talent like Luka. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights
NBA Media

Luka Doncic And His Mother Finally End Intense Legal Battle Over Trademark Rights

By Orlando Silva
High School Coach Reveals How Larry Bird Was Really Slow But Improved Every Day And Became The Leader And Best Player On The Team
NBA Media

High School Coach Reveals How Larry Bird Was Really Slow But Improved Every Day And Became The Leader And Best Player On The Team

By Aaron Abhishek
74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15
NBA Media

74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Reveals He Would Like To Have A Meal With Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Reveals He Would Like To Have A Meal With Michael Jordan

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Blast Stephen Curry's All-Time Starting 5: "This Is One Of The Worst All-Time Starting Lineups I’ve Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Stephen Curry's All-Time Starting 5: "This Is One Of The Worst All-Time Starting Lineups I’ve Ever Seen"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Are Waiting For Their Phone To Ring, Rather Than To Call"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Are Waiting For Their Phone To Ring, Rather Than To Call"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Aaron Abhishek
Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Once Inspired Michael Jordan To Become The GOAT
NBA Media

Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Once Inspired Michael Jordan To Become The GOAT

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"
NBA Media

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
NBA Media

Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Savagely Roasts Fan Who DM'd Him After Losing His Bet On Final Play

By Nico Martinez
Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed
NBA Media

Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Forward Accused Of Rape In New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
NBA Media

Warriors Forward Accused Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

By Ishaan Bhattacharya