NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks fell to a shockingly embarrassing loss in the only game on Thursday night, as the 5-18 Detroit Pistons beat them in OT. This was probably one of the ugliest losses for the Mavericks, who fell short in the clutch to the young Pistons, who played admirably to keep the Mavs behind.

Luka Doncic had a 35-point night with 10 assists on over 50% shooting from both the 3 and the field, but it just wasn't enough. Poor defense, decision-making, and rotations have once again cost the Mavericks a game they should have won. Fans are shocked that the Mavs fumbled this game and are calling for Luka to either leave them or for the team to get him some help.

After a strong win over the Golden State Warriors the last time they played, the Mavericks are now 10-11 and below .500 once again. While the Mavs started last season slowly as well, this year the team has been fully healthy and paying the price of their joke of an offseason.

How Much Longer Can The Mavericks Go Without Getting Luka Doncic A Co-Star?

Luka was far from impressive in this game. His free throw shooting was pitiful and he could have won the game in regulation if he wasn't bricking his shots. However, this is the exception and not the rule. Everyone knows that Luka makes this Mavs team tick and is known for his late-game heroics to get this team wins.

Not getting a star next to Luka at this point shows extreme incompetence from Nico Harrison's front office. Mark Cuban's record as an owner has never been a good one, except for the 2011 Championship. There are a lot of reasons to be concerned. Doncic is a generational prospect who will most definitely leave the Mavs if he feels like he can't win with them. Jason Kidd's rotations and playcalling will probably be a factor as well.

Not adding a genuine co-star this season via trade or at the latest, next offseason, is going to be a move of extreme ineptitude by the Mavs. This is something the fanbase is used to, but how long will Luka stick around?