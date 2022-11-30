NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks just had one of the most intense games of the regular season, as last year's Western Conference Finalists locked horns while languishing in the middle of the table after slow starts to the season. Despite their .500 records, both teams are led by point guards performing at a historic level in Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Doncic outplayed Steph Curry thoroughly en route to the Mavs eking out a 2-point 113-115 win at home. The Warriors overcame a 17-point first-quarter deficit to make this a close game, but Luka Doncic put on a masterclass all night long. He walked out of the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, and fans couldn't believe how sensational he was.

This win helped the Mavs improve their record to 10-10 and stop a 4-game losing streak. Doncic might be making a case for MVP despite his team being as bad as they are. He is averaging an insane 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists through 19 played games this season.

Can The Mavericks Make Improvements This Season?

One thing that is evident is that Luka Doncic needs more talent around him. The team has no designated co-star for Luka, as he is forced to create, score, and do everything else for the team. The roster is full of inconsistent specialists that haven't been doing their part so far.

The Mavs have a lot of bad contracts that can be packaged together for deals, but the team owes its 2023 pick to the New York Knicks for the Kristaps Porzingis trade. With an asset and cap-strapped roster, Jason Kidd and Mark Cuban will hope that Luka can keep up this historic pace and lead the Mavs to another successful season.

