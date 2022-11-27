Skip to main content

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"

Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today, and his offensive prowess has been recognized by almost every analyst that covers the NBA. Though his production is generally insane, part of that is due to the lack of offensive talent on the Dallas Mavericks roster.

An NBA Redditor has recently posted an insane fact about the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Mavericks have not won a game this season without Luka Doncic scoring less than 30 points. That is definitely concerning for them, as it shows that the team simply cannot win without Luka Doncic having a top-tier scoring performance.

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a game this season when Luka Doncic scores less than 30 points.

A mind boggling stat that seems impossible but yet is a reality in the modern NBA. How bad can the roster be that a merely decent game isn't enough for a win? Even the "tanking" teams don't have it that bad.

Hopefully, the Dallas Mavericks can find Luka Doncic some offensive help in the future. There's no doubt that losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks in free agency has immensely hurt the team's overall offense, and hopefully, they can find a way to address that.

The Dallas Mavericks Could Potentially Trade For Derrick Rose

The Dallas Mavericks have recently been linked with point guard Derrick Rose, who is currently with the New York Knicks. Obviously, no trade is imminent as of right now, but Derrick Rose could definitely help the team with their offensive woes.

Speaking to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive floats the possibility of the Mavs making a run for Rose now that he’s become available.

Adding Rose to the roster could help matters, and he might even slot in as a starter if the struggles continue for the team.

“Dallas could make it happen, too, if they were willing to give up a first-round pick and use that (Davis) Bertans contract going to New York,” the executive told Deveney.

It remains to be seen if the Dallas Mavericks will enter official trade talks for Derrick Rose at some point in the future. They have also been linked with a potential trade for Warriors forward Draymond Green, though that would only happen if the Warriors made him available for trade.

At this point, it is clear that the Dallas Mavericks need to make some moves to help Luka Doncic. No superstar wins without help, and Luka Doncic may not ever get to the Finals if he doesn't get a solid co-star on his roster.

