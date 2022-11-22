NBA Executive Claims Mavericks Would Try To Trade For Draymond Green If Warriors Made Him Available

Credit: Fadeaway World

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an extremely valuable player to have on one's roster. His communication on defense is elite, and he is a player that is genuinely capable of guarding all five positions.

There is no doubt that Draymond Green is an extremely valuable player within the Golden State Warriors' system. However, he is on an expiring contract, and perhaps the Golden State Warriors could decide to trade him if he isn't willing to sign a new deal with the team either before or during the 2023 free agency.

A recent report from Jack Simone of Heavy suggested that if Draymond Green ever became available on the trade market the Dallas Mavericks would be one of the teams trying to trade for the forward.

If the Mavericks want to make a serious run at a title, adding more talent could be necessary. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green could be a potential target. “If the Warriors were to make Draymond available, the Mavs would be in the mix there,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Again, tough to find a deal that would make sense for the Warriors, and any deal involving Draymond – they’re not shopping him now anyway – would probably involve multiple teams, but the Warriors and just about everybody would have interest in the young guys like Josh Green or [Jaden] Hardy.”

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors do in fact end up trading Draymond Green. Though there were reports that suggested that the team is not currently interested in moving him, things could obviously change in the future.

The Mavericks Would Have Competition When Trying To Acquire Draymond Green

If Draymond Green were ever to be made available by the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks would face some competition when trying to acquire him. Some reports previously suggested that the Lakers want to acquire Draymond Green, but are unwilling to give up their two tradeable first-round picks for him.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

There is no doubt that Draymond Green would be a good acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers. He would fit with Darvin Ham's defense-first system, and make the Los Angeles Lakers the best defensive team in the league.

If Draymond Green were to become available, it is likely that a lot of teams would be willing to trade for him. However, it is also likely that this won't happen, as the Golden State Warriors are currently trying to compete for a championship. If their season ends up going downhill though, then it is possible that they change their mind.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.