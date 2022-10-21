NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league today and is a key playmaker within the Golden State Warriors system as well. He has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and is one of the key reasons that the team managed to win four championships.

Despite his value and fit with the Golden State Warriors, there has been a lot of speculation about Draymond Green potentially leaving the Golden State Warriors, with the Los Angeles Lakers being touted as a potential destination. In fact, a recent report by Jack Simone of Heavy shared the words of an NBA executive, who claimed that both the Lakers and LeBron James want Draymond Green on the team. However, it was also noted that they might not make a trade for him this season, as he will be a free agent in 2023.

One of the most prominent stories to come out of Golden State’s season opener was Green’s peculiar interaction with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, while the probability of Green ending up in Los Angeles via trade is low, his relationship with James does seem a bit odd. “The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Though it seems as though Draymond Green won't be on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, it is possible that he may join the Lakers in next season's free agency if he doesn't manage to get a suitable contract from the Warriors. Hopefully, though, he and the team find a way to work out a deal in the future.

LeBron James And Draymond Green Are Close Friends

There is no question that Draymond Green and LeBron James have become close friends despite them being on rival teams in the 2010s. In fact, Draymond Green once claimed that he'd miss a hypothetical Warriors game if it were to fall on the same day LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record.

“Congrats to LeBron, second all time. Probably in 50 more games, or 50 or 70 games or so, he’ll be first all-time and I can’t wait to see that. And I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron James is passing all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that’s what we doing coach Kerr.”

It is definitely wild that Draymond Green would be willing to miss a game to watch LeBron James pass a record, even if it would be a historic occasion. It is clear that Draymond Green cares about watching his friend's success though, and it is important to have friends like this in one's corner.

It remains to be seen if LeBron James and Draymond Green will ever end up playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers. While it once seemed like a distant possibility, it definitely seems more realistic as of right now.