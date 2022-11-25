NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

Credit: Fadeaway World

Last season, Derrick Rose was a solid sixth man for the New York Knicks, often providing a scoring punch from the bench. However, as of right now, Derrick Rose has a limited role within the Knicks' rotation, as they have a lot of solid players at both guard positions.

It was recently reported that the New York Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, due to their having a large number of guard players on the roster. Since Derrick Rose is a veteran and the New York Knicks are still rebuilding, it makes sense for the team to move him.

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season.

A report by Eli Becht of Heavy revealed the words of an NBA executive, who thinks that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially field an offer for Derrick Rose. The executive noted that the Mavericks could possibly be able to trade for Rose if they gave up Davis Bertans and a first-round pick.

Speaking to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive floats the possibility of the Mavs making a run for Rose now that he’s become available. Adding Rose to the roster could help matters, and he might even slot in as a starter if the struggles continue for the team. “Dallas could make it happen, too, if they were willing to give up a first-round pick and use that (Davis) Bertans contract going to New York,” the executive told Deveney.

The Dallas Mavericks could definitely use Derrick Rose's offense, and he seems like a player that could fit well with Luka Doncic. Derrick Rose has notably improved his shooting abilities over the last few years and is shooting a solid 37.2% from beyond the arc this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Also Been Linked With Derrick Rose

Due to Derrick Rose's skillset, there have also been other teams than the Dallas Mavericks that have been linked with Derrick Rose in rumors. It was previously reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a longstanding interest in Derrick Rose.

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for a $43 million All-Star and former MVP. Heavy.com senior insider Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who stated the Lakers “have always had interest” in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who is available in trade talks. “He is always going to be the good soldier and he might not even want out of New York just because he and Thibs are so tight,” the exec told Deveney. “But he’s going to want to play at some point and he is going to want a chance to win. The Lakers have always had interest, but there is no way to make that deal work now with the contracts they have.”

Though the executive mentions that there is no way to make the deal work, the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially move Patrick Beverley's contract to the New York Knicks in exchange for Derrick Rose. There have been no reports that indicated that a deal is imminent, however.

It remains to be seen which team will acquire Derrick Rose in the future. Lots of contending teams could use a veteran ballhandler who comes off the bench, and Derrick Rose will be impactful wherever he goes.

