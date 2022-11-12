Skip to main content

CJ McCollum Shares His MVP Expectations About Luka Doncic This Season

Luka Doncic's impressive 2022-23 run has been praised in generous doses, and the latest came from New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum.

While the Dallas Mavericks are on a 6-5 run, the 23-year-old Slovenian has been in rich form averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists so far

McCollum, while speaking about Doncic's stellar campaign on 'The CJ McCollum show', shared his two cents on the Mavericks superstar being a potential MVP candidate.

"He's showed that he is a serious contender for MVP, and he's single-handedly moving games for the Dallas Mavericks."

He also added:

"He's the type of player that you can't give him the same type of coverage the entire game because he's gonna figure it out eventually. "He is a unique cover because he's like 6'8. So, he's too tall for most point guards, too tall for most shooting guards. And if he's not too tall he's too heavy. Too quick for the four fives but still weighs the same amount."

Such was the start he had, that Doncic posted a 30-point outing in nine straight games. The feat saw him unlock the achievement of being the player with the second-longest streak in league history to start a season behind Wilt Chamberlain's 23-game run in the 1952-63 season.

Luka Doncic Is Second In The MVP Ladder

At the time of writing, Luka Doncic is placed second in the KIA MVP Ladder behind Milwaukee Bucks's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both these players hit the purple patch in the early days of the season and have been consistently among big numbers.

His hot streak came to an end when the Mavericks were outplayed by the Orlando Magic and then suffered a consecutive defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards where Kyle Kuzma spotted up big with a 36-point game.

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) were placed third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the rankings. With Dallas playing their next five games at home, expect Doncic to crank up those numbers again. The team plays Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers next.

