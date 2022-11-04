Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokoumpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic

Skip to main content

Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had incredible starts to the 2022-23 season. While many players around the league are averaging big numbers and helping their teams to strong results, the impact of Doncic and Antetokounmpo has been on another level.

Currently, Luka and Giannis are the only 2 players in the NBA to average a combined score of 50 when points, rebounds, and assists per game averages are put together. Luka leads the league with 54 per game while Giannis is at a strong 51.3. What's shocking is that the next player closest to them Stephen Curry at a per-game average of 46.8.

Giannis is averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Luka is leading the league in scoring with 36.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9 assists per game. This rate of production may not hold up for either player over the course of the season but is an incredible indicator of their form this season.

Will Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead The MVP Race This Season?

Both Doncic and Antetokounmpo were picked among the preseason favorites to win MVP and have lived up to the billing through the start of the season. Antetokounmpo has to have an edge at this moment, as his Bucks are a perfect 7-0 to start the season. His historic production is primarily the reason for that and he hasn't left anything to be desired on either end.

Doncic's Dallas Mavericks' have had a 4-3 start to the season, with 2 tough losses in that mix where the team blew huge leads. Luka's offensive talents have reached historic levels but his defensive deficiencies are becoming a little hard to gloss over. Antetokounmpo is a 2-way force but Doncic is purely an offensive wizard for now.

If the Mavericks end up with one of the top records in the NBA by the end of the season, it'll be hard to argue for anyone but Luka considering the lack of All-Star talent around him, something that Giannis cannot claim. However, if there isn't much to separate the players through the season, Giannis' overall impact and the Bucks possibly having a better seed may swing it in his favor. 

