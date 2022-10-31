Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Becomes The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score At Least 30 Points In The First Six Games Of The Season

Luka Doncic is currently playing in just his fifth season in the NBA, but the European superstar is playing like a well-seasoned veteran. Although Doncic has been a stunning player since entering the league this season, the 23-year-old is playing at an MVP level.

Despite his amazing performances this season, the Dallas Mavericks still have a record of 3-3. To be honest, they could have a much better record, but today our focus is not on the Dallas Mavericks. Instead, let's focus on Doncic only.

Previously, he gathered a lot of praise from fans for defeating the Brooklyn Nets' iconic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And now, the young superstar created history after scoring 44 points in the recent victory over the Orlando Magic.

Luka Doncic Matches Michael Jordan's Rare Feat In The NBA

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA. It's evident from the fact that MJ has the most scoring titles in the history of the league. He leads the list with the 10 scoring titles to his name.

Speaking of Doncic, the Mavericks superstar has now scored 30+ points in the first six games of the season. Yes, you guessed it right, the last who did so in the league was Michael Jordan. He did so in the 1986-87 season.

Luka Doncic just became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986-87 to score at least 30 points in his team’s first six games of the season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Doncic did it by halftime tonight vs. Magic.

It's amazing that Doncic achieved this feat by halftime against the Orlando Magic. This just goes to prove how amazing of a scorer he is. It's exciting to think that he still has most of his career in the NBA ahead of him. Once he enters the true prime of his career, he will simply be the best player in the league. 

But can he one day lead the Mavericks to an NBA Championship? That remains one of the most anticipated things about Doncic's time with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

