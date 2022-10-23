The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10

The NBA scoring title is awarded at the end of each season to the player who averaged the most points per game for that season. The award was actually awarded to the player who scored the most total points in a season up until 1969-70. Joe Fulks won the NBA’s first scoring title back in 1947 and most recently it was won by Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Being the NBA scoring champion is a prestigious award individually in NBA history. It means that you were the best of the best at one half of the game of basketball for an entire season and earned bragging rights amongst your peers forever.

There are some interesting facts that have come to the surface over the years when it comes to the NBA’s scoring title. Michael Jordan has won the most scoring titles in NBA history with 10 during his career. He and Wilt Chamberlain are the only 2 players in NBA history who have won the scoring title at least 7 years in a row. Kevin Durant was its youngest winner at 21 years, 197 days old and at 34 years old, Michael Jordan is its oldest winner. There have been 75 years of the NBA and 75 scoring champions in its history. Now, we break them down position by position.

These are the players who won the most NBA scoring titles by position in NBA history.

Point Guards - 6 Scoring Titles

2x Stephen Curry (2015-16), (2020-21)

2x Russell Westbrook (2014-15), (2016-17)

1x Tiny Archibald (1972-73)

1x Oscar Robertson (1967-68)

The NBA scoring title has only been won by 4 point guards in NBA history. Stephen Curry is one of 2 point guards to win the scoring title more than once. The first of his scoring titles came in his unanimous MVP season when he led the league with 30.1 PPG on 50.4% shooting overall and 45.4% from three on 11.2 attempts per game. His second scoring title came in 2020-21 when he averaged 32.0 PPG. In 2015,16, Curry shot 48.2% shooting overall and 42.1% from three.

Russell Westbrook is the other point guard in NBA history with more than 1 scoring title. His first one came in 2014-15 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Teammate Kevin Durant played just 27 games that season and Russ put the team on his back by leading the NBA in scoring with 28.1 PPG and leading them to 45 wins. The second of Westbrook’s scoring titles came in his MVP 2016-17 season. He averaged 31.6 PPG and became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season.

Funny that we mention Robertson because he is also one of the point guards in NBA history to win a scoring title. In 1967-68, Robertson averaged 29.2 PPG on 50.0% shooting for the Cincinnati Royals. Coincidentally, this was Robertson’s 7th-highest scoring season of his career. Robertson averaged 30.0 PPG or better 6 times in his career and a career-high 31.4 PPG in 1963-64.

The 4th and final point guard to win an NBA scoring title is Tiny Archibald. Tiny did something that still hasn’t been repeated in NBA history since and that is leading the league in both PPG and APG in the same season. In 1972-73, Archibald averaged 34.0 PPG and 11.4 APG on 48.8% shooting. He appeared in 80 games that season yet finished 3rd in MVP voting behind winner Dave Cowens and runner-up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Shooting Guards - 28 Scoring Titles

10x Michael Jordan (1986-87), (1987-88), (1988-89), (1989-90), (1990-91), (1991-92), (1992-93), (1995-96), (1996-97), (1997-98)

4x Allen Iverson (1998-99), (2000-01), (2001-02), (2004-05)

4x George Gervin (1977-78), (1978-79), (1979-80), (1981-82)

3x James Harden (2017-18), (2018-19), (2019-20)

2x Kobe Bryant (2005-06), (2006-07)

2x Tracy McGrady (2002-03), (2003-04)

1x Dwyane Wade (2008-09)

1x Pete Maravich (1976-77)

1x Jerry West (1969-70)

Michael Jordan is the King of the Scoring Title as he won the most in NBA history with 10. He is 1 of only 2 players to win the title 7 seasons in a row. Jordan did so from 1987 through 1993 and over that time averaged 33.2 PPG on 51.8% shooting from the field. He also added three championships and three Finals MVP awards over that span. Over the course of his next 3 scoring title seasons, Jordan averaged 29.6 PPG on 48.2% shooting and added 3 more championships and 3 more Finals MVP awards to become the greatest basketball player of all time.

Allen Iverson is just one of 3 shooting guards in NBA history to win 4 or more total scoring titles. Iverson earned his first scoring title in the 1998-99 season when he averaged 26.8 PPG in a lockout-shortened season. He then won back-to-back scoring titles in 2001 and 2002 when he averaged just over 31.0 PPG in each season. He also took home the 2001 MVP award for his efforts and led the league in steals in both seasons as well. He won his last scoring title in 2005 when he averaged 30.7 PPG on 42.4% shooting.

George Gervin was a pure scorer that won 4 scoring titles in a 5-year span from 1978 through 1982. Gervin began his streak in 1978 when he averaged 27.2 PPG on 53.6% shooting. He then won 2 more in a row in 1979 and 1980 when he averaged 29.6 PPG and 33.1 PPG respectively. After missing out in 1981, Gervin came back in 1982 and averaged 32.3 PPG on 50.0% shooting.

During the late 2010s, there was no better scorer in the NBA than James Harden. The Beard secured 3 scoring titles in a row from 2018 through 2020 with the Houston Rockets. Over that time, he averaged 33.7 PPG on 44.5% shooting overall and 36.3% from three. His career-high came in 2019 when he averaged an incredible 36.1 PPG on44.2% shooting.

Perhaps the 2nd best scorer we have ever seen, Kobe Bryant also surprisingly only earned 2 scoring titles in his career. Bryant secured scoring titles in both 2006 and 2007 with the Lakers. In 2006, Kobe put the Lakers on his back and averaged 35.4 PPG on 45.0% shooting from the floor. The Lakers won 45 games and Bryant earned a 4th place finish in the MVP voting. He averaged 31.6 PPG in 2007 on 46.3% shooting to once again claim the scoring title while finishing 3rd in the MVP voting.

Another explosive scorer at his peak was Tracy McGrady. Had it not been for injuries in his prime, McGrady could have possibly been a little higher on this list. T-Mac won scoring titles back-to-back in 2003 and 2004 with the Orlando Magic. In 2003, he averaged a career-high 32.1 PPG on 45.7 % shooting and 38.7% from deep. He followed that up with 28.0 PPG in 2004 to earn the second and final scoring title of his career.

Behind Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade was one of the best-scoring shooting guards of the 2000s and 2010s. Wade took home his lone scoring title in 2009 when he averaged 30.2 PPG on 49.1% shooting. This was the only time that Wade averaged over 30.0 PPG in a season and subsequently his only scoring title. Wade helped the Heat reach 5 NBA Finals in his career with 3 victories to his name.

Pete Maravich was no for his ahead of the times handles and insane passing skills. Maravich was also an abundant scorer in his prime, averaging24.2 PPG in his career. Maravich won his only scoring title in 1977 with the New Orleans Jazz on 43.3% shooting. Maravich would never win an NBA title but he was named an All-Star5 times and was a 4-time All-NBA Team selection.



One of the most prolific scoring guards of the 1960s and 70s was Jerry West. West averaged 27.0 PPG for his career and over 30.0 PPG in a season 4 times. He won his only scoring title in 1970 when he averaged 31.2 PPG on 49.7% shooting from the floor. West’s scoring and overall play helped the Lakers reach 9 NBA Finals in his career with 1 victory in 1972.

Small Forwards - 15 Scoring Titles

4x Kevin Durant (2009-10), (2010-11), (2011-12), (2013-14)

2x Adrian Dantley (1980-81), (1983-84)

2x Paul Arizin (1951-52), (1956-57)

1x Carmelo Anthony (2012-13)

1x LeBron James (2007-08)

1x Dominique Wilkins (1985-86)

1x Bernard King (1984-85)

1x Alex English (1982-83)

1x Rick Barry (1966-67)

1x George Yardley (1957-58)

The small forward position has the most parity among scorers as 10 different small forwards have won scoring titles. Kevin Durant leads all players in the position with 4 career scoring titles. Durant won 3 straight scoring titles from 2010 through 2012. Over that span, he averaged 28.7 PPG on an efficient 47.7% shooting overall and 36.6% from three. He would win the scoring title once more in 2013-14 when he was named the MVP as well. He averaged 32.0 PPG on50.3% shooting and 39.1% from deep.

The final small forward to win multiple scoring titles is the original AD, Adrian Dantley. He was an incredible scorer at his peak and averaged 30.0 PPG or more 4 seasons in a row from 1981 through 1984. He won the scoring title in 1981 by averaging 30.7 PPG on 56.0% shooting from the field. He would win again in 1984 with 30.6 PPG on 55.9% shooting.

Paul Arizin is one of the greatest players from the 1950s and one of only 3 small forwards to win multiple scoring titles. Arizin first won a scoring title in 1952 when he averaged 25.4 PPG on 44.8% shooting which also led the NBA. He won again in 1957 when he averaged 25.6 PPG on 42.2% shooting. Arizin won an NBA championship in 1956 with the Philadelphia Warriors and was named a 10-time All-Star and 4-time All-NBA Team selection in his career.

Seven different small forwards have won the scoring title exactly one time. Carmelo Anthony rivaled the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James as far as the best small forward in the NBA went during the 2000s and 2010s. In 2013 with the New York Knicks, Anthony won his only career scoring title with 28.7 PPG on 44.9% shooting and 37.9% from three. Carmelo was a 25.0 PPG scorer or better 9 times in his career and ranks 9th in NBA history with 28,289 career points.

LeBron James is set to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2022-23. Despite this high honor, James has only won one scoring title in his career. LeBron’s only scoring title came during his first stint in Cleveland in 2007-08. James averaged 30.0 PPG that season on 48.4% shooting and 31.5% from three. James has averaged at least 25.0 PPG in every season of his career aside from his rookie season.

Dominique Wilkins is known for his dunk contest battles with Michael Jordan and his addiction to being on a highlight reel. Wilkins was a prolific scorer during the 80s and 90s for the Atlanta Hawks who earned his only scoring title in 1986. That season, Wilkins averaged 30.3 PPG on 46.8% shooting and led the Hawks to a 50-win season. This also happened to be his first of 9 All-Star selections.

Bernard King is known as one of the better scorers of his day and a huge part of the New York Knicks' history. In his 3rd year in New York, King took home the scoring title by averaging 32.9 PPG on 53.0% shooting. King was a decent jump shooter but really tallied his point by getting to the basket. King would suffer a knee injury the following season in 1986 that nearly derailed and ended his career.

Alex English is one of the best scorers of the 1980s. As a matter of fact, no player scored more total points in the 80s than English himself. He was also the first player in NBA history to have 8 straight 2,000-point seasons. His only scoring title came in 1983 with the Nuggets when he averaged 28.4 PPG on 51.6% shooting. English would be snubbed off of the NBA’s Top 75 players of all-time list but is still revered for his scoring efforts.

One of the better scorers of the 1960s and 70s was Rick Barry. He actually owns the highest career PPG in the NBA Finals with 36.3 PPG. Barry only won one scoring title during his career with the Warriors but possibly could have had more had he not switched back and forth between the NBA and ABA. Barry averaged 35.6 PPG in 1967 to win the only NBA scoring title of his career and shot 45.1% from the field. Barry would win an NBA championship with the Warriors in 1975.

One of the earliest winners of the scoring title is George Yardley. He was a small forward for the Fort Wayne Pistons and Syracuse Nationals during the 1950s. Yardley was named a 6-time All-Star in his career and twice an All-NBA Team selection. He won the 1958 scoring title by averaging 27.8 PPG for the Pistons to go with 10.7 RPG on 41.4% shooting.

Power Forwards - 8 Scoring Titles

3x Bob McAdoo (1973-74), (1974-75), (1975-76)

2x Bob Pettit (1955-56), (1958-59)

2x Joe Fulks (1946-47), (1947-48)

1x Elvin Hayes (1968-69)

Only 4 power forwards has ever won the scoring title. The last time a power forward won the scoring title is when Bob McAdoo won 3 straight from 1974 through 1976. In these 3 seasons, McAddo averaged 32.1 PPG on 51.4% shooting. This included a career-high 34.5 PPG in 1975 with the San Diego Clippers. McAdoo would go on to become a 2-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers later on in his career.

Bob Pettit is widely regarded as one of the greatest players at the power forward position in NBA history. Pettit averaged an amazing 26.4 PPG and 16.2 RPG for his career with the St. Louis Hawks. He first led the NBA in scoring in 1956 when he averaged 25.7 PPG and again in 1959 when he averaged 29.2 PPG. Pettit was a part of the only NBA championship team in Hawks history in 1958. His playoff PPG for his career is also impressive at 25.5 PPG.

Joe Fulks played a total of 8 NBA seasons with the Philadelphia Warriors from 1947 through 1954. He was a 2-time All-Star and an NBA champion. Fulks led the league in scoring during his rookie campaign with 23.2 PPG and in his 2nd season once again with 22.1 PPG. The most shocking thing about Fulks’ scoring titles is the abysmal efficiency. Fulks was a career 30.2% shooter and shot a career-low 25.9% from the field when he won his 2nd scoring title in 1948.

Elvin Hayes is mostly known for his days with the Washington Bullets and for winning a championship alongside Wes Unseld in 1978. Hayes debuted with the San Diego Rockets in 1969 however and won the scoring title in his rookie season. Hayes averaged 28.4 PPG and 17.1 RPG on the season and shot 44.7% from the floor. Hayes was an All-Star for the first 12 seasons of his career with the Rockets and Bullets and a 6-time All-NBA Team selection.

Centers - 19 Scoring Titles

7x Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60), (1960-61), (1961-62), 1962-63), (1963-64), (1964-65), (1965-66)

3x Neil Johnston (1952-53), (1953-54), (1954-55)

3x George Mikan (1948-49), (1949-50), (1950-51)

2x Shaquille O’Neal (1994-95), (1999-00)

2x Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-71), (1971-72)

1x Joel Embiid (2021-22)

1x David Robinson (1993-94)

We finally arrive at the center position portion of our list where 7 different players at the position have won it. Wilt Chamberlain is No. 1 among centers with 7 scoring titles in the first 7 seasons of his career. Wilt dominated the NBA from 1960 through 1966 when he averaged at least 33.0 PPG every season. He averaged a career-high and NBA record 50.4 PPG in 1962 as well. Over these 7 seasons, Chamberlain averaged 39.6 PPG and 24.8 RPG on 51.1% shooting from the floor.

Next, we have a pair of centers who dominated scoring in the NBA during the 40s and 50s. Neil Johnston won 3 scoring titles in his career from 1953 through 1955. Johnston played with the Philadelphia Warriors for all 8 seasons of his career and won a championship in 1956 with the team. Over his 3 scoring title seasons, Johnston averaged 23.1 PPG and 13.4 RPG on 44.7% shooting.

The other center that dominated the NBA way back in the day was Mr. Basketball, George Mikan. George Mikan was a star with the Minneapolis Lakers from 1949 through 1956 and delivered 5 titles to the franchise. Mikan won 3 straight scoring titles to begin his career and over that time averaged 28.0 PPG and won 2 of his 5 championships.

At his peak, Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant big man in NBA history. However, Shaq’s first NBA scoring title came in 1994-95 with the Orlando Magic. In just his 3rd season, he averaged 29.3 PPG on 58.3% shooting and led the Magic to the NBA Finals. Then, during his dominant scratch with the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal averaged 29.7 PPG in his 1999-00 MVP season which also happens to be the season of his first NBA championship.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in total career points. The fact that he only won 2 scoring titles in his career is a testament to the consistency of his greatness. Kareem won both of his scoring titles as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, including in the 1970-71 championship season. Kareem averaged 31.7 PPG that season on 57.7% shooting. He won the scoring title again the following season when he averaged 34.8 PPG on 57.4% shooting.

There are 2 centers in NBA history who have one scoring title each in their NBA careers. The first is one of the better two-way bigs since 1990 to play the game in David Robinson. The Admiral was one of the best overall players during the early 90s and in 1994, he averaged 29.8 PPG on 50.7% shooting to win the scoring title. He would claim an NBA MVP the following season in 1995 and go on to win 2 championships in his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

The most recent center to win the NBA scoring title is Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021-22. Embiid was the first center in 22 years to win the scoring title with 30.6 PPG. Embiid finished runner-up to MVP Nikola Jokic for the second year in a row. The Sixers were once again eliminated in the second round of the playoffs but Embiid has solidified himself as one of the best players in basketball with his performances over the past 2 seasons. Could another scoring title and possibly an MVP award be in the future for Joel Embiid?

Shooting Guards Edge Out Centers As The Position With The Most Scoring Titles

Per our list above, the most prominent scoring position is the shooting guard with 28 scoring titles. In second is the centers with 19 scoring titles and 3rd is small forwards with 15 scoring titles. 10 of the titles owned by shooting guards belong to one man named Michael Jordan while 7 of the centers scoring titles belong to Wilt Chamberlain. The last time a center won a scoring title was Joel Embiid in 2021-22 and the last time a shooting guard won was James Harden in 2019-20.

The positions with the least amount of scoring titles were power forwards with 8 and point guards with 6. The last power forward to win a scoring title was Bob McAdoo in 1976 while Stephen Curry won one for point guards as recently as 2021. Point guards have actually won the scoring title 4 scoring titles in the last 7 seasons and most likely will be the next of these 2 positions to take one home. That is unless Giannis Antetokounmpo can sneak one in for the first time in his career. The NBA scoring title has a rich and deep history as far back as the NBA has existed and we hope you enjoyed learning about it today.

