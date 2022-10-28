NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Beating Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets welcomed Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to the Barclays Center this Thursday for a much-anticipated game between the two sides. As expected, the matchup was so exciting and even went to overtime. But after the final buzzer, the Mavs ended up winning the game with a score of 129-125 behind a strong performance from Luka Doncic.

Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. Luka's triple-double performance was enough to overpower a great game from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. This was Doncic's fourth straight game with 30+ points, and he looks like an early favorite to take home the regular season MVP award.

Speaking of Doncic, he was involved in an incident when an NBA fan apparently threw a cup full of ice at him during overtime. Fortunately, the fan was thrown out of the arena and arrested for their actions as well.

Luka Doncic Out-Duels Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

Following this defeat against the Mavs, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4, but it's not the fault of Irving and Durant. KD recorded 37 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Irving had 39 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Still, these numbers weren't enough for the Nets to win their second game of the season.

The entire NBA community was quick to react to this stunning battle. Many praised Doncic for another MVP-esque performance, while others were quick to destroy KD and Kyrie for losing yet another game.

teezee4: Luka is no joke he's outplaying one of the greatest scorers ever and one of the greatest ball handlers ever at the same time 😮. takota_laudie: That’s a crazy stat line! Young teams are thriving. obito_sensei_007: Luka would get mvp if Giannis weren’t in this league. b.stojanov11: At this point KD and Kay be thinking wtf we have to do to win a game? Have Jesus on a 10 day contract? scoobydelapoopy: Luka now is the father of 4 children. Booker KD Ja and Kyrie. ethangriffin: Luka going down as the goat, he just has no team. bobbyhoffa_: This is wild. theee_brandon: Luka a fucken monster. jonesington217: Damn, 76 from KD n Kyrie n still take n L?? demirrsenn: Kd and Kyrie need offensive help.

Luka's truly playing like an MVP-caliber player so far this season. If he can continue with his form throughout the season, there's hardly anyone who'd disagree with Doncic winning the honor. As for the Nets, they need to figure out a way to get their dynamic duo some help or else they are heading toward another disappointing season.