La La Anthony Reveals Only Men In Their Early 20s Want To Date Her

After splitting and filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, TV personality La La is back in the dating world, but things aren't going that smoothly for her right now. Finishing a marriage is never easy, and even less on the terms La La and Carmelo did.

That's apparently part of the past, and the woman is ready to move on with her life, which hasn't been that easy, at least not in the dating scene. Living in her 40s now, La La has found some curious things about being single at that age.

Not everything is bad though, depending on who you ask. However, she has been surprised after finding out that only younger guys want to date her. This is not uncommon nowadays, but it's been a big shock for Anthony.

Talking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via OK Magazine), La La revealed some details of her personal life and how the dating scene has changed for her now that she's in her 40s.

"Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she said to podcast host Alex Cooper. "It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old,'" she joked. "Like, how?" "People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old," she continued.

La La admits that she's naive when it comes to relationships now, and doesn't even dare to advise herself about it. Things have changed a lot since she last was single and it's hard to go back on track with everything happening in the world right now.

"Look, it’s, I don’t know anything about relationships anymore," she candidly confessed to Cooper. "I’m done giving relationship advice even to myself. I don’t know. What I do know, is I’m going with the flow." "Like, I’m not dating anyone currently ... but if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no], I’m trying to be more open about it and whatever happens, happens."

Moreover, she picked Kim Kardashian as the celebrity friend she'd have to set up a blind date.

"Kim would be really good at that," she gushed of her longtime bestie. "Also ’cause she’s single now too so it’s like, it’s different. We can talk a little bit more about, like, what do we like, what do we not like, what are we looking for, what are we not looking for, like, it’s different."

La La has always been beautiful and very attractive to men. That may be the reason why Kevin Garnett allegedly made some big comments about her to Carmelo Anthony, but we'll never know.

After finishing her marriage with Carmelo Anthony in 2021, La La appears to be in great spirits. She's not seeing anybody right now but is apparently open to any possibility she can have. Of course, there may be an age limit there, but that doesn't stop young men from shooting their shots with her. While Melo has been accused of having twins with a woman, La La is struggling to know somebody.