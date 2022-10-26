Skip to main content

Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers to have ever played in the NBA, and there is no doubt that he is a future Hall of Famer. He is most well-known for his time with the New York Knicks, and he was the best player to have played for the franchise in the 2010s.

During his time with the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony and his family were frequently under media attention and under the spotlight. In fact, a recent revelation by Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony revealed that the constant attention in New York was part of the reason their marriage started to get "complicated". 

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage... Things got tough with New York. Just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing."

There's no doubt that being the spouse of a celebrity can be tough, and being bombarded with consistent media attention can get extremely tiring. It is easy to see why things started to become "complicated" between La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony, and that eventually led to their divorce. A lot of drama happened around during the time of their divorce as well, with a woman even claiming that Carmelo Anthony fathered her twins.

Carmelo Anthony Is Still A Player That Can Help A Lot Of Teams

Carmelo Anthony is still a solid 3PT shooter despite being in the latter stages of his career, and there's no doubt that he could still help a lot of teams despite not being signed currently. In fact, his trainer has previously stated that Anthony has "been ready" to sign with a team and help them win.

Melo is ready, he’s been ready….He could help MANY teams. Also to anyone that says Carmelo Anthony isn’t in the league bcuz of defense….well….he had the best defensive rating of his career last season

Throughout the course of last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony showed that he could thrive in a sixth-man role off the bench, while also hitting timely buckets at a lower usage rate.

Hopefully, we see Carmelo Anthony get an opportunity with an NBA team this year. He is not the scorer he was during his time with the New York Knicks but has shown that he has the ability to contribute to a team without having the touches of a star..

