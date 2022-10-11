Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers ever played in the NBA, and he is viewed as a legend for both the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets. While he is no longer the star he once was right now, Carmelo Anthony has been able to shift into a smaller role as a spot-up shooter who occasionally provides shot creation for a team. This past season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

There is no doubt that Carmelo Anthony could be a solid addition to a number of rosters due to his shooting ability. In fact, his trainer Chris Brickley has recently claimed that the forward could help "many teams" while noting that the forward had the best defensive rating of his career last season with the Lakers.

Melo is ready, he’s been ready….He could help MANY teams. Also to anyone that says Carmelo Anthony isn’t in the league bcuz of defense….well….he had the best defensive rating of his career last season

It remains to be seen which team ends up signing Carmelo Anthony. He will definitely be a solid pickup for a team that needs spacing around their superstar, especially on the veteran minimum.

Carmelo Anthony Is Willing To Play Any Role For A Team

In the past, there were some concerns about whether Carmelo Anthony would be willing to accept a smaller role on a team due to his star status. However, that has been less of an issue in recent years.

During the 2021-22 season, LeBron James claimed that Carmelo Anthony has managed to accept "who he is", and is "great" at the role he played for the team. Based on his numbers last season, it is hard to disagree.

"He never gets too high, never gets too low… He’s accepted who he is and he’s great at it and I’m happy to finally say I get a chance to team with him for a season."

There is no doubt that Carmelo Anthony could potentially thrive on a number of rosters. It would be particularly intriguing to see him in a low-minutes role as a mentor on a young, up-and-coming team.

Hopefully, we see the former star gets signed by a team in the future. He was a solid contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers last year, and his shooting means that he'll always have value for a winning team.