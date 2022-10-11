Kevin Garnett Wants To See Damian Lillard Playing With Anthony Davis Or Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Him With Jokic, And They Running The Pick And Roll From Top Of The Key."

Damian Lillard has been one of the players with the most links to a different team for the past three years or so. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard has been a terrific player for his team, but he has never been able to lead them to the NBA Finals. Dame had his best performance in the postseason when the Golden State Warriors ruled the league, making it hard for him to compete for a title.

Now, after missing a big part of the 2021-22 season, he has renewed hopes with the Blazers, who traded for Jerami Grant, who might be the piece this team needs to reach the next level.

Well, not everybody thinks that way and even after Dame expressed his loyalty to his team, comments keep coming about what he should do with his career. One former NBA champion has urged the former Rookie of the Year that he should try to link up with a superstar big to try to lift his game and win a title.

During a recent crossover between his KG Certified show and All the Smoke, Kevin Garnett urged Damian Lillard to try to team up with a big man to take his game to a different dimension. The Big Ticket believes that joining forces with players like Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic is the right move for Dame (26:56).

"I'm telling you bro playing with somebody that's great makes you even greater. And that's why I wanna see him [Lillard] with Jokic, and they running the pick and roll from top of the key. "I want to see him with Anthony Davis or KAT or somebody. I want to see him with some other greats. ... Imagine if he with somebody just as good as him or on the same level."

This is an interesting idea and many people think the same as KG, but the issue here is that Dame isn't interested in leaving Portland to go team up with somebody else trying to win a championship. He's made it clear that he wants to win but wants to win in Portland. Perhaps this situation becomes unbearable for him after this season and he decides to find a new team, but right now, Dame is locked and ready to help the Blazers compete in a stacked Western Conference.