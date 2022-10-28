Skip to main content

NBA Fan Who Threw A Cup At Luka Doncic Has Been Arrested For The Unacceptable Behavior

Ever since entering the league, Luka Doncic has only improved as a player. Now, in the fifth NBA season of his career, Doncic has already achieved superstar status. So much so that most NBA GMs believe that Luka is the favorite to win the regular season MVP award this season.

One of the biggest reasons behind many believing that this will be Luka's year is because of how much work he has put in during the offseason. Doncic himself confirmed that he's now quicker, thanks to the work he put in during the offseason. A prime example of Doncic's hard work was seen in the Dallas Mavericks' recent battle against the Brooklyn Nets.

The much-anticipated matchup got settled in OT with a score of 129-125 in favor of Doncic's team. In the winning effort, Luka recorded a 41-point triple-double.

An NBA Fan Crossed The Line During The Mavs vs. Nets Game

Usually, Doncic is one of the most beloved players in the NBA. In fact, many believe that he's a prime contender to become the next face of the league. But that doesn't mean that Doncic won't face fans who hate him from time to time.

During the Nets vs. Mavs game, a fan apparently attempted to throw a cup at Luka during overtime.

The fan aimed at Doncic, and it was truly a disgusting act from the fan. Upon careful investigation, the fan in question was not only thrown out of the game but also arrested for unacceptable behavior.

The person who threw the cup of ice onto the court during overtime here at Barclays Center was arrested, a spokesperson said.

While the fan may have thrown the cup in order to distract Doncic from the game, this type of behavior is still unacceptable. If the cup full of ice had hit Doncic, it could have hurt the Mavericks superstar. Fortunately, the fan missed, and the cup fell close to Luka during overtime.

