Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The question of just who is the best young player in the NBA today often gets asked and while fans tend to have some differing opinions, there is only one right answer, which is Luka Doncic. Aged just 23, Luka has already been named into the All-NBA First Team thrice, which is ridiculous and the scary part is that he is not even close to entering his prime.

Last season, he made a mockery of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns who had run away with the best record in the NBA as the Mavs stunned them in 7 games to make it to the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors would ultimately prove to be a bit too much, but Luka had already made his mark on the playoffs and the Suns won't be the last team that he leaves red-faced.

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason

Doncic has been so good, that a recent NBA GM survey had him in the top 3 at three different positions, which is a testament to his versatility. Doncic can just do so many things on a basketball court and what makes it maddening for his opponents, is that he seems to do so much of it in slow-motion. Luka just plays at his own slow pace and it still works remarkably well but there was apparently a rumor going around that he has gotten quicker this offseason. He was asked about it recently and Doncic had a hilarious response.

via Dallas Morning News:

There’s a rumor out there that you got quicker this summer — is that fact or fiction?



Doncic: It’s fact, for sure. [smiling] Ask the guys who have been in practice.

Luka has always had some humor and that was a funny response. He might look a bit quicker, as he is fitter now than he has been in the past few years. Luka started slowly last season as his conditioning wasn't great but that shouldn't be the case this time around. Expect him to come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, and you wouldn't be surprised if he wins MVP this season.

The NBA GMs have him as the favorite for MVP, as he received 48% of the votes in a recent survey, with Giannis Antetokounmpo coming in at 2nd with 34%. He has been the preseason favorite for 3 years in a row at this point but it does seem like this will be the season when he does go on and win it.