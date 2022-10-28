Skip to main content

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."

After bringing back Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this past summer, there was some real hope that the Brooklyn Nets would be able to compete for a title in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, through the first 5 games of the season, that has not been the case for the Nets, who have failed just about every major test thrown their way so far.

At home, desperate for a win, Brooklyn had the chance to walk away victorious on Thursday night. Instead, they failed to execute down the stretch and gave up 129 points to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

NBA Fans Rip The Nets After Loss To Mavericks

The loss moved the Nets to 1-4 on the season, a mark nobody saw coming considering all the talent on the roster. On social media, fans couldn't help but overreact to the team's rough launch.

Offensively, there is no question that the Nets are one of the best in basketball. Between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn has the means to put the ball in the hole. If they can just get Simmons to buy in and unlock his game, it could bring their scoring potential to another level.

The problem for the Nets is on defense. Statistically, they are one of the worst defensive teams in the modern era and their play over the last four games proves it. 

Of course, fans are looking to Ben Simmons for an answer. As a multiple-time All-Star and defensive specialist, he was supposed to come in and set the tone for Brooklyn on that end of the floor. Instead, he has been a virtual no-show on both ends, and fans made sure to let him have it tonight.

"The scouts who have been dispatched to watch Ben Simmons closely, and there have been a lot early in this season, believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of getting fouled," said Brian WIndhorst. "He has only taken 9 free throws the entire season so far, he has only made three of them... he's not afraid necessarily of missing the shot. Another thing that has bothered scouts who have watched Ben Simmons play is his reaction to being in foul trouble. I've talked to scouts who have watched repeatedly as Ben Simmons gets into foul trouble and gets pulled out of the game and they believe he almost looks like he's relieved to be coming out of the game at times. So I can understand why his teammates are already trying to be protective of him. But the big worry for the Nets is that Durant, Irving, and Simmons have played 77 minutes together so far this season and they've been outscored by 30 points."

On Thursday, Durant and Kyrie combined to drop 76 points but it didn't matter in the end. With another no-show from Simmons and the rest of the supporting cast, the Nets just didn't have enough fire-power to win -- and it's likely to be a theme for them all season long.

For all this talk about the Lakers, this stacked Brooklyn Nets team may be even more disappointing.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion
NBA Media

Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Tyronn Lue Explains Why The Clippers Will Be Competing For A Title This Year: "If You Don't Have A Team That's Willing To Sacrifice, It's Hard To Win"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Explains Why The Clippers Will Be Competing For A Title This Year: "If You Don't Have A Team That's Willing To Sacrifice, It's Hard To Win."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
NBA Media

LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Gets Attacked By Fans Once Again After Airballing Open Layup
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Attacked By Fans Once Again After Airballing Open Layup: "This Is Just Sad..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record: "It's A New Group Of Guys Together. We're Still Trying To Get Familiar With One Another."
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record: "It's A New Group Of Guys Together. We're Still Trying To Get Familiar With One Another."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Was Shocked At Kevin Durant's Plus-Minus For The Brooklyn Nets This Season: "He Used To Get 30 And That Meant He Dominated The Game. Now His 30 Is Just 30."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says You Can't Play On The Warriors If You Can't Handle Draymond Green Yelling At You: "It's Kind Of A Bylaw Now"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Ben Simmons Is Scared To Shoot Free Throws: "He Looks Relieved To Be Coming Out Of The Game At Times."

By Nico Martinez
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The Lakers After LeBron James Announces Special NFL Project: "Lakers So Bad LeBron About To Play Football..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya