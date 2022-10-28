Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Gets Attacked By Fans Once Again After Airballing Open Layup: "This Is Just Sad..."

Fans are once again on the case of Ben Simmons after the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are playing at home after their horrid 1-3 start to the season, with the Mavericks also looking to rebound from a loss. The Nets, in particular, are looking extremely rough to start the season. 

One of the main talking points this season for the Nets has been Ben Simmons, who has shown a lack of aggressiveness on the team since joining. Ben's offensive numbers have plummeted to a point that we hadn't seen with the Philadelphia 76ers during Ben's time there. Fans were once again out to criticize him when he missed a wide-open layup against the Mavs.  

Not even making contact with the rim is a very challenging feat for a 6'10" player who is just a few feet away from the rim. Simmons seems to have very low confidence in his abilities right now, as he hesitated during his approach to the rim.

Can Ben Simmons Find The Old Him Again?

Ben Simmons has never been a good offensive player in his career. While he is arguably one of the top playmakers in the league, all of that ability is negated by his complete lack of scoring ability. Up until a few seasons ago, Simmons was feared for his ability to finish at the rim. Those days seem long gone now.

Ben goes through games without even looking at the rim. He has no intention of wanting to be a scorer, and airballs like that are a big reason why. Fans are quick to jump on every mistake that Ben makes, which has to make this situation harder for the player.

Public scrutiny is the price you pay to be an NBA player. Simmons is coming off a season where he couldn't play due to personal reasons and injuries, but now that he is on the court, he isn't making a big statement about him being an underappreciated young star. That's disappointing, considering the great talent he has admittedly been since being drafted into the league. 

