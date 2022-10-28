LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the greatest sportspersons of his time. The 4-time NBA Champion is redefining what 'old' means in sports by playing his 20th season of basketball at the highest level this year. James has been a top player throughout his career too, always carrying a heavy load for every team he's played for.

He really enjoys watching sports outside of basketball and was a very public Dallas Cowboys fan, even considering signing a contract to play with them during the 2011 lockout. Times change quickly, as LeBron publicly renounced supporting the Cowboys for not supporting athletes when they were kneeling for the national anthem.

"Nah man, I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling, guys were talking about freedom of speech and doing it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of the people in the front office and in the organization were like, 'if you do that around here, you won't play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate. I still love the players on the team, I love CeeDee Lamb, our boy Zeke, Buckeye, I still mess with him. I love Micah Parsons, he's a dog. I had to turn it in him even with all the love I have. I am all in on the Browns.”

LeBron often tries to take a strong position when it comes to matters like this, so it's good to see that his faith in a sports team doesn't cloud the ideals he espouses to others and follows for himself.

The NBA And Social Movements

The NBA has established itself as one of the most progressive sports leagues in the world, always giving the players the room they need to influence change in society. NBA players often take stands on controversial issues, something that is quite taboo in professional sports.

NBA players refuse to just 'shut up and dribble', often involving themselves heavily in their community through charity projects or using their voices to spread awareness on various issues.

LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers might trade away Russell Westbrook soon, a good friend of James. Even LBJ knows that supporting a franchise like the Cowboys after everything they've done is going to be even worse than the horrid season record the Lakers look on their way toward.