Brooklyn Nets Have The Worst Lineup In The NBA With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, And Royce O'Neale

The Brooklyn Nets have had a worrying start to the season. In a year where the future of the franchise hangs in balance, the Nets have opened it in a very underwhelming fashion. While the stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been putting in strong offensive performances, something about the roster together is not clicking for the Nets.

The Nets lineup with Kyrie, KD, Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, and Nicolas Claxton ranks as the worst lineup in all of basketball in net rating. Offensively, the quintet clocks in at 95.9 rating, which is decidedly below average with the offense carried by Irving and KD. Defensively, the team is the worst in the league and this lineup is primarily responsible, with a defensive rating of 126.3, putting the team's overall rating at -30.4.

This is inexcusable from the players and especially the coaching staff. As the Los Angeles Lakers have proved this season, defensive success can come from team effort even if the team doesn't have good caliber defenders. With Irving's contract up at the end of the year and KD possibly rekindling his trade request, the Nets need something promising in the opening months of the campaign.

What Is The Ceiling For The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets?

The hope within the franchise is that the team can contend for the NBA Championship. However, the roster doesn't look ready for that expectation just yet. Ben Simmons has had a nightmarish start to the season, creating genuine concern about his utility as a role-player on the Nets. 

With how the top of the East is shaping up, the Nets will have a long road ahead if they want to be title contenders. They aren't in a hole like the Philadelphia 76ers, who started the season 0-3, but there haven't been encouraging signs in the lineup as presently constructed. 

The team might need some major changes if it wants to be competitive this season. otherwise, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving won't be best pleased, especially when they are doing their part by putting their best foot forward on the court. 

