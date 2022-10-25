Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

The Brooklyn Nets just fell to their second loss of the season in a hard-fought contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets were coming off their first win of the season while the Grizzlies were coming off a brutal 41-point loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies found their offensive rhythm after stumbling in Dallas to score 137 points against the Nets in a 10-point win.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 37 points each while Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 each, making it the first game since 1983 when multiple players on each team had 35+ point games. Despite the offensive mastery, the Nets clearly struggled defensively and wasted a 74-point night from Irving and KD. Fans weren't happy about the loss but appreciated the show KD and Kyrie put on.  

The Nets need help in so many places right now, it seems the roster might not be ready to make a title run. With Kyrie Irving's free agency coming up, it'll be very interesting to see whether this is the Nets' 'Last Dance' in their current iteration.

Can The Nets Challenge For The Title?

After Kevin Durant announced he withdrew his trade request, the Nets' shot up lists for possible champions. On paper, the squad has two electric scorers, a DPOY-caliber guard/forward in Ben Simmons, and lights-out shooters like Seth Curry and Joe Harris, while also having a smattering of rotational wings like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren.

Ben Simmons' struggles on the court have really hurt the Nets, as they need him to take a bigger role to contend. Also, playing Simmons at the 5 is not helping the Nets defensively, so they should prioritize looking for moves that can help them get an upgrade on Nicolas Claxton. The perennially available Myles Turner could be a great fit.

Wings are not easy to find for cheap in the NBA, so the Nets have to make it work with the rotational players they have. Simmons' versatility allows him to fill minutes in this position, along with KD being the primary forward on the roster anyway. The pieces are there, but it depends on the moves the Nets make and whether players like Simmons can improve their level of play. 

