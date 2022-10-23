Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season

Credit: John Geliebter/USA Today Sports

Big things were expected from the Philadelphia 76ers this season after they added some serious players to their squad and moved on from Ben Simmons. Acquiring James Harden in that trade was a major coup and Harden spent the summer getting in shape for a deep run. They looked primed to succeed and yet with the season now here, the Sixers have lost all three of their opening three games.

A narrow loss to an excellent Boston Celtics team might have been understandable, as well as an even narrower loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, things became truly bad for the Sixers when they succumbed to a loss to the rebuilding and tanking San Antonio Spurs in their 3rd game. Joel Embiid has looked terrible to start the season, and despite James Harden having some good games, he is not at the level where he can carry the organization to big wins.

And after their loss to the Spurs, NBA fans were very quick to call out the one person they think is responsible for the Sixers' woes, Coach Doc Rivers. Rivers has stuck with some rotations that fans aren't too fond of and just 3 games in, he finds himself on the hot seat already.

Doc Rivers Admits That The Sixers Are Not Ready To Win After Abysmal Start

The Sixers' start to the season has been nothing short of utterly disappointing and Doc Rivers was asked about it. His answer does not inspire confidence, with the Head Coach putting it simply on the idea that the Sixers team is not ready to win yet. His words were reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We’re not ready yet, honestly,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do.”

If it is true that the Sixers are not ready to win, then questions will be aimed at Doc himself, it is his job to ensure that the team can win games early in the season. They have all the personnel at their disposal to play winning basketball, and a failure to do so will not be taken well by the fans.

The players themselves need to take some of the blame, especially Joel Embiid, who has looked out of shape to start the season. But while they try to figure out how to change it up and get back to winning ways, Rivers will surely know that his team needs to make it happen soon.