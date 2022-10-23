Skip to main content

Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season

Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season

Big things were expected from the Philadelphia 76ers this season after they added some serious players to their squad and moved on from Ben Simmons. Acquiring James Harden in that trade was a major coup and Harden spent the summer getting in shape for a deep run. They looked primed to succeed and yet with the season now here, the Sixers have lost all three of their opening three games. 

A narrow loss to an excellent Boston Celtics team might have been understandable, as well as an even narrower loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, things became truly bad for the Sixers when they succumbed to a loss to the rebuilding and tanking San Antonio Spurs in their 3rd game. Joel Embiid has looked terrible to start the season, and despite James Harden having some good games, he is not at the level where he can carry the organization to big wins. 

And after their loss to the Spurs, NBA fans were very quick to call out the one person they think is responsible for the Sixers' woes, Coach Doc Rivers. Rivers has stuck with some rotations that fans aren't too fond of and just 3 games in, he finds himself on the hot seat already. 

Doc Rivers Admits That The Sixers Are Not Ready To Win After Abysmal Start

The Sixers' start to the season has been nothing short of utterly disappointing and Doc Rivers was asked about it. His answer does not inspire confidence, with the Head Coach putting it simply on the idea that the Sixers team is not ready to win yet. His words were reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer

“We’re not ready yet, honestly,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do.”

If it is true that the Sixers are not ready to win, then questions will be aimed at Doc himself, it is his job to ensure that the team can win games early in the season. They have all the personnel at their disposal to play winning basketball, and a failure to do so will not be taken well by the fans. 

The players themselves need to take some of the blame, especially Joel Embiid, who has looked out of shape to start the season. But while they try to figure out how to change it up and get back to winning ways, Rivers will surely know that his team needs to make it happen soon. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season
NBA Media

PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time

By Eddie Bitar
Michael Jordan Scored 41 Points And Shattered The Backboard In An Exhibition Game In Italy: His Shoes From That Performance Recently Sold For $615,000
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Scored 41 Points And Shattered The Backboard In An Exhibition Game In Italy: His Shoes From That Performance Recently Sold For $615,000

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
NBA Media

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011

By Aaron Abhishek
Kobe Bryant Explained His Relationship With Dwight Howard Using The Perfect Analogy: "I'm Telling You You Have Sh*t In Your Teeth."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained His Relationship With Dwight Howard Using The Perfect Analogy: "I'm Telling You You Have Sh*t In Your Teeth."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards
NBA Media

NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Electric 40-Point Performance: "He's Serving It Hot"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Electric 40-Point Performance: "He's Serving It Hot"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His Hilarious New Nickname For Charles Barkley After He Signed A $100 Million Deal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His Hilarious New Nickname For Charles Barkley After He Signed A $100 Million Deal

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable

By Aaron Abhishek
Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10
NBA

The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10

By Nick Mac