NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the kind of offseason that the Philadelphia 76ers just had, no one could have predicted that the team would get off to an 0-3 start. Losses to the Celtics and the Bucks, who were without Khris Middleton, in their opening 2 games can still be excused to an extent, but what went down on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs cannot.

In what was an absolutely embarrassing performance, the Sixers lost 114-105 to become the first team this season to drop to 0-3. They were down 8 to start the fourth quarter but fought back to take an 88-87 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining but it was all San Antonio from that point, as the Spurs went on a 14-2 run to put the Sixers away.

NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season

What makes this loss just that much worse, is that the Spurs were on the second night of a road back-to-back but they still went into Philadelphia and got the win. All that optimism leading into this season is quickly vanishing as things just don't seem right and NBA fans had a lot to say about this shocking start for the Sixers.

"Damn, wasn’t expecting Philly to be tanking for that French dude as well."

"With the way the Sixers play defense atm any team will do that to them. Combine that with terrible coaching and no bench scoring and Embiid dropping 40 will not be enough. Concerning"

"Time to fire Rivers. Can't be losing to the Spurs with the team we've got."

"But Harden got in shape to help them go undefeated smh"

"Say hello to Mike D'antoni philly fans!!🤣🥴"

"imagine watching a Harden team and thinking they gonna do anything lol"

"Wonder where James Harden is going to force himself to this year 👀"

"One game closer to firing Doc Rivers directly into the sun"

"LMAO Philly does the same stuff every year and expects a different result. Fraudulent team"

"Fire Doc now!!!"

"Y’all thought San Antonio was going for victor? Sixers lowkey the real tankers 😈"

"Definitely Doc’s fault! Definitely not anybody else on the roster who went 4-18, nope, definitely the coach’s fault"

"Trust the process….again 🤣"

"No ben Simmons to blame now lol"

"New season, Same frauds"

"Not a surprise if their coach is Doc Rivers 🤣🤣"

"Makes me feel better bout the Lakers atm"

"Damn That's Embarrassing"

"The Spurs not even trying to win games fr either"

"Yikes. James Harden has team hopped to another losing start I see"

Head coach Doc Rivers was on the hot seat leading into this season and that seat is only getting hotter after this kind of start. Rivers hasn't won over a lot of people with the job that he has done since he took over in 2020 and he deservedly is coming under fire, but his two superstars haven't helped him out either.

James Harden was magnificent in their first two games as he had back-to-back 30+ point outings but he struggled here, scoring 12 points on 4-8 shooting. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, couldn't get going in those games against the Celtics and the Bucks but was brilliant here as he finished with 40 points. Their two superstars just can't get going at the same time for whatever reason so far and if they lose to the Pacers on Monday night, the alarm bells would surely start ringing within the Sixers organization.