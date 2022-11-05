Skip to main content

NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game

Luka Doncic unlocked an elite achievement when he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player to notch up eight 30+ point games at the start of the season.

The feat comes when he poured 35 points against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas' close 111-110 win. It should be noted that Chamberlain achieved it twice, once at the start of the 1959-60 season and again during the 1962-63 edition.

The milestone had NBA fans lauding the Mavericks star for what has been one of the more scintillating starts to his 2022-23 season.

Doncic ended his evening against the Raptors with 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. He found able support from Spener Dinwiddie (21 points, 1 rebound, and 7 assists). In the end, it was his pyrotechnics that saw Dallas edge Toronto by a single point.

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Sound Warning Gong As Title Contenders

The Dallas Mavericks 5-3 run, largely propelled by Luka Doncic's efforts makes them one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and go beyond. The side has made the postseason for three years in a row.

While they may have made the Western Conference Finals last year after getting past the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, they were held 4-1 by the Golden State Warriors, who eventually won the NBA title.

When Doncic heard of his feat that puts him alongside Chamberlain, he had a rather simple reaction. Per The Dallas Morning News:

“I always hear Wilt Chamberlain. He’s always there. I don’t know. It’s crazy.”

Speaking to the outlet, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was all praise for his point guard as well but focused on taking it by the game.

“DP’s playing extremely well, well-deserved for minutes,” Kidd opined. “This could change by the time we play our next game on Monday, so we’ll take one game at a time.”

This time around, Doncic and his Mavericks will look at staking a claim for their second NBA championship, and given their guard's rich form at the moment, it's all about consistency and momentum. Dallas plays the Brooklyn Nets up next, followed by the Orlando Magic.

