Michael Jordan Had An Arrest Warrant To His Name After Forgetting To Pay The Fine For Speeding In His 1988 Ferrari Testarossa

What if we told you that Michael Jordan once had an arrest warrant to his name? The GOAT was very intense on and off the court, which sometimes got him in trouble, including with American justice. 

Michael Jordan has had a very interesting life, which a bunch of ups and also many downs. Like just another human being, he made mistakes and acted like a normal person, not some sort of God, like many people believed he was. Over the years, MJ had some trouble with people and institutions, including the time Mike Tyson wanted to hit him

As an avid car enthusiast, owning a terrific collection, MJ always tried to take advantage of the speed of these vehicles. While some fans enjoyed watching him on the road, sometimes, MJ's driving could get him in trouble with authorities. 

This is what happened in 1989 when His Airness got fined twice. First, he was fined for going 30 mph over the speed limit, and then he was slapped with another fine for not carrying his driver’s license. While going through Lexington, KY, Jordan droved at 94 MPH going down I-75, where the speed limit was 65. 

He was pulled over and a young official gave him two tickets. MJ tended to forget about these things, and after a month without paying his fines, justice proceeded as they had to and issued an arrest warrant for Jordan. 

After MJ learned about this, he was quick to pay the fines, ending this story on a good note. It's easy to see why he forgot about paying this, but it was also easy for him to make amends with justice and put this to rest. 

There are many stories about Jordan that explains how incredible his life has been. Aside from being the greatest basketball player of all time, an inspiration for today's superstars, and one of the most famous athletes to ever exist, he was also a fugitive of justice. 

Credit for story: Kicks 

By Orlando Silva
