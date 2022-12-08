Kevin Durant Humbly Admits He Tries To Copy Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan On The Court

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have somewhat stabilized their season after a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign. KD led the Nets to a stunning victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their most recent matchup and improved the team's record to 14-12.

The Nets have also climbed to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the 122-116 victory over the Hornets. Following the amazing win, Durant was praised by the Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford. He compared KD to none other than the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

"He's a lot like Kobe to me. Their makeup is different in many ways, but on the court, they're very similar in terms of the way they work, and they're both students of the game. When I think of Kobe I think of passion, when I think of Kevin, I think of passion. So two elite players who care deeply about the results more than they do like individual numbers."

Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are undoubtedly two of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA. The two also shared a mutual respect for each other. It was evident from when KD tweeted about one of his duels with Bryant on the Mamba day.

Kevin Durant Reacts To Getting Compared To Kobe Bryant By Steve Clifford

Being compared to Kobe is one of the biggest compliments that an NBA player can receive. In the postgame conference after defeating the Hornets, Durant shared his thoughts on receiving this honor from Clifford.

"It's hard to fill them shoes and to be a Kobe Bryant. But Kobe is somebody I've been around and still study to this day, and basically, I just try to copy everything he does, same with Michael Jordan. Those two guys just set the tone for everything you want to be as basketball players. So, I simply just try to copy them as much as I can."

Durant was pretty humble about being compared to Bryant and simply admitted that he tries to copy everything that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend did on the court. In addition to that, he also admitted to doing the same with Michael Jordan. After all, MJ and Kobe had pretty similar games.

The Slim Reaper has certainly done a great job of learning from Bryant and Jordan, as he has a perfect winning record against 344 of his rivals. That's certainly not everyone can do in the NBA.

