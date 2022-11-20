John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

John Salley had some good stories about Michael Jordan, and one of them from the vault was about how popular the Chicago Bulls star was when they went out partying.

Salley played with the Bulls for one season but was one of the key stars for the Detroit Pistons between 1986-92. Over time, the forward/center developed a friendship with Jordan and had some interesting tales to share about his teammate.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, he relived the time he went partying with Jordan, and how the latter was a vibe anyplace he went. Salley explained how the club owner was startled by the fact that the Bulls legend was at his club.

“The owner of the club came up and said: ‘What MJ’s in my club?!’ He stopped the music and cut the lights on so everyone could see that Michael was there … He changes the way people move.”

The adulation for Jordan doesn't come as a surprise considering how he was a global superstar in the early 90s and how the status got only better as the years passed.

John Salley Reveals Michael Jordan's Competitive Streak

Maybe Jordan was a good friend off the hardwood, but anyone who wasn't on his side during the time he was in his jersey, wasn't his pal and Salley found out the hard way.

On the same podcast, he recollected the time Jordan refused to let him in his Ferrari after a game. One of the games saw Salley's Pistons beat the Bulls and in the aftermath of the game, Jordan just drove off, leaving the center perplexed.

“One time we played Michael, and he goes: 'Hey, man, I got the Ferrari.' So, I’m like, ‘Cool, I can’t wait to see it.’ We beat them, and he drives off fast. I hit him up like, ‘What happened?’ He goes, 'Man, I ain’t hanging with you.’"

For Salley, Jordan was one of the greatest ever to play the game, and it was only fitting that he knew how competitive the guard was.

