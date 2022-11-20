Skip to main content

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

John Salley had some good stories about Michael Jordan, and one of them from the vault was about how popular the Chicago Bulls star was when they went out partying.

Salley played with the Bulls for one season but was one of the key stars for the Detroit Pistons between 1986-92. Over time, the forward/center developed a friendship with Jordan and had some interesting tales to share about his teammate.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, he relived the time he went partying with Jordan, and how the latter was a vibe anyplace he went. Salley explained how the club owner was startled by the fact that the Bulls legend was at his club.

“The owner of the club came up and said: ‘What MJ’s in my club?!’ He stopped the music and cut the lights on so everyone could see that Michael was there … He changes the way people move.”

The adulation for Jordan doesn't come as a surprise considering how he was a global superstar in the early 90s and how the status got only better as the years passed.

John Salley Reveals Michael Jordan's Competitive Streak

Maybe Jordan was a good friend off the hardwood, but anyone who wasn't on his side during the time he was in his jersey, wasn't his pal and Salley found out the hard way.

On the same podcast, he recollected the time Jordan refused to let him in his Ferrari after a game. One of the games saw Salley's Pistons beat the Bulls and in the aftermath of the game, Jordan just drove off, leaving the center perplexed.

“One time we played Michael, and he goes: 'Hey, man, I got the Ferrari.' So, I’m like, ‘Cool, I can’t wait to see it.’ We beat them, and he drives off fast. I hit him up like, ‘What happened?’ He goes, 'Man, I ain’t hanging with you.’"

For Salley, Jordan was one of the greatest ever to play the game, and it was only fitting that he knew how competitive the guard was.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Divij Kulkarni
Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco

By Aaron Abhishek
Austin Reaves
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Proud Of Austin Reaves For High-IQ Moment In Win Against Pistons

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA Trade Rumors

All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Eddie Bitar
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says He's 'Alarmed' By Current State of The Warriors: "I Don't Know How You Solve It..."

By Nico Martinez