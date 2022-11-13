John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan's stardom means having to deal with fans across the globe, but not in Monte Carlo.

Revealing this fact was former NBA star John Salley who also explained why the Chicago Bulls legend loved the place.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, he said it was one of the places where Jordan could get some peace and quiet. You can watch the clip below:

“We were in Monte Carlo, and Marvin Hagler moved to Italy. He was in Saint-Tropez and he saw Michael. Mike was more impressed with seeing Marvin Hagler. They were just happy to talk to one another. And then we were walking in the street and I go, ‘How do you like this?’ He goes, ‘No ones bothering me.’ I go, ‘Because you make less than them. We’re in Monte Carlo. Bro, you’re not making anywhere close to this money right here.’”

Salley was one of the mainstays of the Detroit Pistons between 1986-92 and spent a season with the Bulls after being signed as a free agent.

John Salley Relives The Time When Michael Jordan Didn't Let Him In His Ferrari

Trust Michael Jordan to do something that most wouldn't see coming, and in this particular instance, Salley, who was one of his friends, and regarded Jordan as one of the best players in the world, didn't know what hit him either.

Speaking on the same podcast, the forward/center relived the time when Jordan didn't let him in his Ferrari after the Bulls were beaten by the Pistons.

“One time we played Michael, and he goes: 'Hey, man, I got the Ferrari.' So, I’m like, ‘Cool, I can’t wait to see it.’ We beat them, and he drives off fast. I hit him up like, ‘What happened?’ He goes, “Man, I ain’t hanging with you.’’

Those who followed Jordan's career won't necessarily be surprised at the move he pulled. And considering the Bulls' rivalry with the Pistons, who were regarded as the bad boys of the NBA back in the day, it only made more sense that he would just vroom off never letting his competition get the better of him. Nonetheless, Jordan's off-court tales are always worth hearing.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.