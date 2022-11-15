Skip to main content

NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar

NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar

There are players who are popular because of the NBA and there is Michael Jordan, who made the NBA popular all around the globe. If you are a fan of basketball, there is a little to no chance that you haven't heard about MJ. Jordan rose to stardom during the 1980s and the 1990s, thanks to his charismatic personality and elite ability to play the game of basketball.

Mike truly reached the legendary status after helping the Chicago Bulls win six NBA Championships in the 1990s in six tries. After from winning basketball games, there are a few more things that the Bulls legend has been enjoying over the years. Arguably a top contender for that is his love of breathtaking cars.

He has an insane car collection featuring beasts worth millions of dollars. In addition, MJ has an undying love for smoking exotic cigars as well.

Michael Jordan Was Once Spotted Driving His Beautiful Yellow Ferrari Pista

Being one of the biggest athletes to ever exist on the planet, the concept of privacy is sadly unknown for Michael Jordan. Since he was the face of the NBA for several years, fans can recognize him from far away. Or sometimes just get lucky enough to spot him driving one of his luxurious cars.

Something similar once happened when an NBA fan spotted Jordan stopped at what seemed to be a red light in his Ferrari Pista. Moreover, 'His Airness' was seen smoking a huge cigar emitting swagger.

The video looks old and Mike looks young in the video. After realizing that he is getting filmed, Jordan subtly said hi to the fan. Thankfully, the fan wasn't invasive and didn't make the Bulls legend uncomfortable in any manner. While it's cool to see your favorite athletes living a normal life, fans sometimes forget that even the biggest athletes are still humans. At times, they want to be left alone and just enjoy their lives.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
NBA Media

NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time

By Gautam Varier
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam

By Eddie Bitar
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
NBA

Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s

By Nick Mac
Lakers Target Eric Gordon Posts A Cryptic Emoji After The Rockets' Last Game
NBA Media

Lakers' Target Eric Gordon Posts A Cryptic Emoji After The Rockets' Last Game

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O’Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says His Superpower Is Getting Mad: "When I Get Mad It's Over"

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Doesn't Want To Start Jordan Poole Over Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Doesn't Want To Start Jordan Poole Over Klay Thompson

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"
NBA Media

Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals His Favorite Animal
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals His Favorite Animal

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO Max
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Brutally Troll Richard Jefferson For Picking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry For A Shot With His Life On The Line
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Troll Richard Jefferson For Picking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry For A Shot With His Life On The Line

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes That Stevie Wonder Can See: "What's Up, Big Diesel?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes That Stevie Wonder Can See: "What's Up, Big Diesel?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya