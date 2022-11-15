NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar

Credit: Fadeaway World

There are players who are popular because of the NBA and there is Michael Jordan, who made the NBA popular all around the globe. If you are a fan of basketball, there is a little to no chance that you haven't heard about MJ. Jordan rose to stardom during the 1980s and the 1990s, thanks to his charismatic personality and elite ability to play the game of basketball.

Mike truly reached the legendary status after helping the Chicago Bulls win six NBA Championships in the 1990s in six tries. After from winning basketball games, there are a few more things that the Bulls legend has been enjoying over the years. Arguably a top contender for that is his love of breathtaking cars.

He has an insane car collection featuring beasts worth millions of dollars. In addition, MJ has an undying love for smoking exotic cigars as well.

Michael Jordan Was Once Spotted Driving His Beautiful Yellow Ferrari Pista

Being one of the biggest athletes to ever exist on the planet, the concept of privacy is sadly unknown for Michael Jordan. Since he was the face of the NBA for several years, fans can recognize him from far away. Or sometimes just get lucky enough to spot him driving one of his luxurious cars.

Something similar once happened when an NBA fan spotted Jordan stopped at what seemed to be a red light in his Ferrari Pista. Moreover, 'His Airness' was seen smoking a huge cigar emitting swagger.

The video looks old and Mike looks young in the video. After realizing that he is getting filmed, Jordan subtly said hi to the fan. Thankfully, the fan wasn't invasive and didn't make the Bulls legend uncomfortable in any manner. While it's cool to see your favorite athletes living a normal life, fans sometimes forget that even the biggest athletes are still humans. At times, they want to be left alone and just enjoy their lives.

