Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack

Playing in the NBA comes with a lot of pros, and one of them is the chance to earn generational wealth. We have seen many former players magnify their net worth with their career earnings and smart investments. But there are always two sides of a coin. Evidently, many NBA players have burned through their career earnings in a plethora of ways.

While some have a crazy party lifestyle, others tend to gamble their money away. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley certainly falls in the latter category. Chuck may not be broke by any means, but he has a habit of gambling. He once revealed that he had lost $1 million by gambling at least 10 to 15 times in his life. Now, that's a lot of money.

Apart from his gambling lifestyle, we are sure Chuck has lost several thousand dollars by making friendly bets. In 2020, the former NBA superstar bet $100,000 on the Portland Trail Blazers making it to the NBA Finals, but we all know that didn't happen.

Charles Barkley Has A Great Tipping Rule

Barkley may not be shy about losing a lot of money by gambling, but there are some rare instances when he has won as well. One time he apparently won $700,000 by playing blackjack.

Instead of taking the entire sum of money home, Sir Charles decided to give a to worth $25,000. He once revealed that he usually tips at least 20% and sometimes even more, depending on the service. So tipping $25K after winning $700K is no big deal for him.

Via CNBC:

"The reason I tip so much is, people who normally work in those fields, they survive on tips," he said. "Me giving them some extra money is going to have zero affect on my life, but it might have a huge affect upon their life. He once left a blackjack dealer a $25,000 tip. That was after he won "about $700,000," he told O'Brien in a separate interview in 2014. "I probably should have tipped more, to be honest," he added. After all, 25 grand is about 3% of $700,000. But, "I thought that was pretty generous because when you lose money, they don't give you any back."

As Chuck mentioned, donating 20% to a restaurant worker or a blackjack dealer may not have a huge impact on his wealth, but it could change the entire life of those people. It's great to see that the NBA legend is using his wealth in a great way.

