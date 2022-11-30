Skip to main content

Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade

The Indiana Pacers were widely expected to trade their best players and roll over this season, but so far they are proving most people wrong. The team is 12-8 and tentatively the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. They have been winning games based on some excellent team play centered around their rising young star. 

Tyrese Haliburton was acquired in a trade from the Sacramento Kings and big things are expected from him moving forward. He made an elite assist to help the team win against the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer and is setting assist records as well. But the real story this season has been Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, both of whom have been linked with trades to Los Angeles. 

Turner spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that the franchise should think about trading for him and Hield. It was also reported that their rivals the Clippers also have an interest in acquiring his services. But so far, with Indiana looking good, that doesn't seem to be on the cards as of yet. Turner has played against both teams in his last two games for the Pacers. 

Myles Turner On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers Amid Trade Speculation

It can be difficult when your future is constantly speculated about, but for Turner, this has been going on for a while now. He is a professional also, so it's not surprising that he's unfazed by facing teams he might join on any day this season. He explained his thought process to The Athletic in an interview

“Nothing changes,” Turner told The Athletic.”Just go out there and focus on getting wins for this team. That’s just where my focus lies. You can’t pay attention to outside noise … doesn’t change anything, bro. All I can do is go out there and play my game.”

And that's exactly what he did against the Lakers, grabbing a double-double in a win. He struggled against the Clippers, but that was a loss for the team in general. It's safe to say that Turner's stats are showing that while he's in Indiana, he's committed to playing well. 

The Lakers' loss has put them in a bad place once again, fans are even calling for LeBron James to be traded. If the Lakers do decide to make a trade, then the Pacers will be expecting to be the first call. One way or another, Turner looks like a better version of himself this season. 

