NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Are Interested In Myles Turner

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Clippers were widely expected by many to be serious contenders to come out of the Western Conference this season and maybe even win the championship. This had a lot to do with a returning Kawhi Leonard and a roster that is considered by many to be among the deepest in the NBA. But things have not gone to plan so far, Kawhi's return from injury has been complicated, to say the least, and the Clippers are 8-6 going into their next game against the Dallas Mavericks.

There still have been quite a few positives, though, and the team could very much still make a run this season. But there are concerns that they might not have enough pieces yet to make that happen. The Clippers have a lot of talent, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use more, and as such, certain rumors have emerged about the players that the franchise may be thinking about bringing to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers Are Interested In Myles Turner

There is one star in the league that has made no secret of his desire to move to Los Angeles, although that has generally been discussed regarding the Lakers. Myles Turner doesn't seem to be a part of the Pacers' long-term plans, and while there has been no disrespect, he seems like a prime candidate to change teams. And as per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Clippers have flirted with the possibility of trading for Turner.

"The Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Myles Turner, per B/R’s @EricPincus."

Myles Turner has been averaging better stats than ever through his first 7 games this season. The big man is scoring nearly 18 points per game to go along with close to 9 rebounds. Turner has spoken about how this is the time for him to break out and have a monster season, and it seems he is ready to back that up and become a true force in the league.

Joining the Clippers would make sense for him, too. It's not like they have a big man that can be considered to be a premier starting option. He would bring another dimension to the team and make a difference for them. And this goes without talking about what it would look like for them to steal a target that has been linked with the Lakers for a long time now.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.