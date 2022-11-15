Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Skip Bayless: "He Knows The Audience Is So Easily Influenced"

Kevin Durant is currently in the middle of trying to revive the Nets' season after a really slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Nets are currently 6-8 after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and things are far from ideal for the team. KD himself, however, is at the top of his game, putting up great scoring numbers and looking very much like someone in the running to be considered the best player in the world. 

That the Nets are so bad despite Durant being there is a testament to the issues they have had. Steve Nash was fired after a bad start, and Kyrie Irving is still not on the court after his suspension thanks to the latest controversy. Even Ben Simmons has barely looked like a good role player since his return. All this has led to a lot of speculation about how KD might be feeling, with other teams reportedly keeping an eye on him. 

NBA media has a lot of talking heads who give their takes on what's happening. Sometimes, the prominent figures in the space have connections to players and coaches who talk to them about what's going on behind the scenes. Skip Bayless is among those people, and he often speaks about what KD must be thinking. But it seems they don't know all that much. 

Kevin Durant Takes Aim At Skip Bayless, Says He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About When It Comes To KD

Durant has a lot of disdain for the loudest talking heads, he's taken shots at Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe in the past, to name a few. He has now responded to a fan on Twitter with another dig at Bayless. 

Christopher Gilmore: "@KDTrey5 please tell me why does @RealSkipBayless thinks he know your every thought and how you truly feel about things/people?"

Kevin Durant: "He doesn’t but he knows the audience is so easily influenced that whatever he says will be taken as law."

The weird thing about this whole situation is that Bayless is often defending and championing KD. But it goes to show real Durant keeps it because he knows the analyst often does it to prop him up as being better than LeBron James, who he dislikes. One way or another, this is another blow to Bayless' credibility, although he's not one to change the way he talks over any of this. 

