NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Miami Heat get a chance to exact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Friday (October 21) when they host the Joe Mazzulla-led Boston Celtics. 

The last time these two teams squared off was in last season’s Eastern Conference final which saw Miami go down 4-3 in a series that went to Game 7.

Adding to this is the loss against the Chicago Bulls in this season’s opener. They will take on confident-looking Boston who got their campaign off to a winning note against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Their 127-116 win was an important one to start with given their tumultuous offseason that led to the suspension of their coach Ime Udoka. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points setting the tone. 

Ahead of the clash between the two sides, we look at the injury updates, the starting lineups, and what to expect when the two teams face off at the FTX Arena.

Miami Heat Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

The Heat took to Twitter to confirm that Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Ömer Yurtseven (left ankle) were both been ruled out for the game against the Celtics.

Barring the duo, the rest of the squad is expected to be available and suited up. From the starters' view, Miami may go with the same combination they did with the first game, despite Kyle Lowry’s subpar outing. 

Jimmy Butler (F), Caleb Martin (F), Tyler Herro (G), Kyle Lowry (G), and Bam Adebayo (C) will look most probably be the starting five.

Boston Celtics Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL) and Robert Williams (left knee surgery) will sit out of the clash. Apart from the two, the Celtics will have the rest of the squad on point for the game.

The Celtics are most likely to stick with their winning combination as well. Jaylen Brown (F), Jayson Tatum (F), Derrick White (G), Marcus Smart (G), and Al Horford (C) will likely take the floor against Miami.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Season Opener Prediction

It’s all about momentum when the two sides square off against each other. While Miami will look to avenge their ECF loss, the new season will require that initial push that sets the tone for the remainder of the season, and a win will help them head into their campaign deeper with more confidence.

All eyes will be on Jimmy Butler and Herro, their million-dollar baby who justified the price tag by contributing 23 points against the Bulls. However, trading baskets also meant that their opposition was consolidating on a lead that the Heat shouldn’t have squandered in the first place.

The Celtics are a determined lot. After the offseason fiasco, they are focussed on getting their hands on the title as a way to redeem themselves after being pipped by the Golden State Warriors last season. 

While their defense staggered a bit (they were on top of the defense rankings last year), it could be attributed to rust and it’s unlikely they’ll make the same mistakes as they did against the Sixers. Expect a cracking contest between both teams that look a threat on paper.

